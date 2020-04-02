Ecolab : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on April 28

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its first quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2020 first quarter results. A news release containing first quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on April 28, 2020.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time DATE: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 DURATION: One hour LOCATION: www.ecolab.com/investor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in driving business performance while protecting people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 50,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to advance food safety, protect public health, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

