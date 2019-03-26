Ecolab : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on April 30

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its first quarter earnings conference
call to discuss 2019 first quarter results and future earnings guidance.
A news release containing first quarter results and future earnings
guidance is expected to be issued before market open on April 30, 2019.
Details for the public webcast are as follows:
|
|
|
|
TIME:
|
|
1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
DATE:
|
|
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
DURATION:
|
|
One hour
|
|
|
|
LOCATION:
|
|
www.ecolab.com/investor
|
|
|
|
ARCHIVE:
|
|
A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on
Ecolab’s website.
|
|
|
About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million
customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene
and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital
resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates,
Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and
on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments,
optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for
customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial
markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab
news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.
Follow us on Twitter @ecolab,
Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab,
LinkedIn at Ecolab
or Instagram at Ecolab
Inc.
(ECL-C)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005952/en/