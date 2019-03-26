Log in
Ecolab : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on April 30 | Ecolab

0
03/26/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ecolab will host a live webcast of its first quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2019 first quarter results and future earnings guidance. A news release containing first quarter results and future earnings guidance is expected to be issued before market open on April 30, 2019.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DATE:

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

DURATION:

One hour

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab's website.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

(ECL-C)

Michael Monahan
651.250.2809

Andrew Hedberg
651.250.2185

Disclaimer

Ecolab Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 21:44:02 UTC
