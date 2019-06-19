Ecolab : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on July 30 | Ecolab

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ecolab will host a live webcast of its second quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2019 second quarter results and future earnings guidance. A news release containing second quarter results and future earnings guidance is expected to be issued before market open on July 30, 2019.
Details for the public webcast are as follows:
|
TIME:
|
|
|
1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
|
DATE:
|
|
|
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
DURATION:
|
|
|
One hour
|
|
|
|
|
LOCATION:
|
|
|
www.ecolab.com/investor
|
|
|
|
|
ARCHIVE:
|
|
|
A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab's website.
About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.
Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.
(ECL-C)
Michael Monahan
651.250.2809
Andrew Hedberg
651.250.2185
Disclaimer
Ecolab Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:38:05 UTC