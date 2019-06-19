Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ecolab Inc.    ECL

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ecolab : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on July 30 | Ecolab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ecolab will host a live webcast of its second quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2019 second quarter results and future earnings guidance. A news release containing second quarter results and future earnings guidance is expected to be issued before market open on July 30, 2019.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DATE:

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

DURATION:

One hour

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab's website.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

(ECL-C)

Michael Monahan
651.250.2809

Andrew Hedberg
651.250.2185

Disclaimer

Ecolab Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECOLAB INC.
06:39pECOLAB : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on July 30 | Ecolab
PU
04:31pECOLAB : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on July 30
BU
06/17Ecolab Down Over 4%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2016..
DJ
06/17ECOLAB INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12ECOLAB : Pest Elimination Wins 2019 American Business Award | Ecolab
PU
06/12ECOLAB : Digitally Enabled Programs Utilize Predictive Analytics and Dashboard V..
PU
06/12ECOLAB : Digitally Enabled Programs Utilize Predictive Analytics and Dashboard V..
BU
06/07ECOLAB : Launches Food Safety Culture Assessment to Help Improve Food Safety Beh..
PU
06/07ECOLAB : Launches Food Safety Culture Assessment to Help Improve Food Safety Beh..
BU
06/04ECOLAB : Article | Five Ways We're Eating Differently and What That Means for Fo..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 337 M
EBIT 2019 2 328 M
Net income 2019 1 650 M
Debt 2019 6 184 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 35,10
P/E ratio 2020 30,62
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 57 288 M
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Baker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Handley President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Schmechel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Anil Arcalgud Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOLAB INC.29.24%53 509
GIVAUDAN24.38%24 707
SIKA AG31.06%21 452
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING35.76%14 269
SYMRISE39.29%12 920
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC13.87%8 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About