Ecolab : Schedules Webcast of Biennial Investor Day on September 5

Ecolab Inc. will host a live webcast of its biennial meeting for professional investors on Thursday, Sept. 5, in Naperville, IL. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time DATE: Thursday, September 5, 2019 DURATION: Morning session: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET (Times are approximate) Afternoon session: 2:25 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET LOCATION: www.investor.ecolab.com ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available through Sept. 20, 2019.

To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.investor.ecolab.com and click on the webcast details. Internet access and Windows Media Player or other compatible streaming media player is needed to listen to the webcast.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

(NYSE ECL-C)

