Ecolab : and Cargill accelerate food industry innovation in second year of Techstars Farm to Fork Accelerator | Ecolab

07/15/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

July 15, 2019

Recognizing the critical role that innovation plays in creating a safer and more sustainable food system, Ecolab and Cargill are supporting a second class of startups through the Techstars Farm to Fork Accelerator.

'While we're here to mentor these startups, we're also learning from their approach to problem-solving and are excited to help bring their energy to the Twin Cities startup community,' said Katie Peterson, Ecolab marketing vice president and Techstars program lead. 'Their passion and innovation, combined with the global scale and reach of Ecolab and Cargill, can help solve the challenges of safely feeding the world's population.'

'Solving the greatest food and sustainability challenges the world faces today requires partnership and fresh, innovative ideas. These are the two key ingredients of the Techstars Farm to Fork program,' said Justin Kershaw, Cargill CIO. 'Having the brightest minds in food and ag tech in Cargill and Ecolab's backyards provides an amazing opportunity to infuse startup energy into our company, while also helping bring critical solutions to scale. It's truly a win-win.'

The accelerator engages both early stage entrepreneurs and late stage startups that are focused on advancing key aspects of the food system, including food security and safety, ag tech, consumer goods and supply chain management. Startups receive mentor support from Cargill and Ecolab executives, and access to the companies' market expertise, global connections and investment capital.

The 11 companies selected to participate in the 2019 Farm to Fork class include:

Contain, Reno, Nev.

Conversight, Indianapolis, Ind.

EcoPlant, Tel Aviv, Israel

Food for All, Boston, Mass. / New York City, N.Y.

Imago AI, Gurgaon, India

Magic AI, Seattle, Wash.

Otrafy, Melbourne, Australia / Vancouver, Canada

Phood, Boston, Mass.

PurPics, Austin, Texas

Trackter, Atlanta, Ga.

Transparent Kitchen, Ottawa, Canada

Techstars' network of successful entrepreneurs, mentors, investors and other partners also work hand-in-hand with the selected startups throughout the accelerator.

'Together we are helping entrepreneurs build their business, secure capital, expand their reach and ultimately have a positive impact on the food industry and society,' said Brett Brohl, Techstars Farm to Fork accelerator managing director. 'We're excited to build on last year's success, leveraging the expertise of Cargill and Ecolab, Techstars' proven accelerator model, and the entrepreneurial energy of each of the startup companies' founders.'

Each of the companies will present their projects at Demo Day on Oct. 15, 2019, during Twin Cities Startup Week.

For more information on the Farm-to-Fork Accelerator, visit www.techstars.com/farm-to-fork-program.

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,700 companies with a market cap of $20 Billion. www.techstars.com

###

Disclaimer

Ecolab Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 19:39:02 UTC
