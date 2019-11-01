Studying Sustainability: Kicking Off the Ecolab Scholars Program | Ecolab

The first class of Ecolab Scholars at the company's campus in Eagan, Minn.

A passion for sustainability brought 23 University of Minnesota students to Ecolab's Eagan, Minn., campus for the first meeting of the Ecolab Scholars program. Developed in partnership with the university, the program is a key component of a multi-year gift from the Ecolab Foundation, focused on advancing sustainability.

In addition to an endowed chair at the University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment and funding for a biennial global sustainability conference, the program provides tuition and experiential learning scholarships for undergraduate students who are studying sustainability, regardless of their academic major.

'The program will enable Ecolab Scholars to pursue sustainability as a key part of their educational journey and help them learn about their role in a larger partnership between academia, industry and policy makers,' said Tom Arata, Ecolab senior vice president, Global Technology Platforms, who leads the implementation of the Ecolab Foundation gift with the University of Minnesota. 'We're excited to introduce them to an extended group of stakeholders and develop connections with students who are passionate about a field that aligns so closely with our Ecolab mission.'

In a world where sustainability is increasingly relevant for businesses, consumers and institutions alike, the Ecolab Scholars program resonated with students, becoming one of the most sought-after scholarships this academic year. During the program kickoff, students met members of Ecolab's senior leadership team to learn about Ecolab's businesses and approach to sustainability and discussed the role of sustainability in their education.

'Meeting fellow scholars and Ecolab employees allowed me to see their perspective and help expand my knowledge about the broad field of sustainability,' shared a student attendee. 'This retreat alone signifies to me that society wants to change. This invigorates me and makes me excited to be a part of this community.'