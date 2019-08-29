Log in
ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT

(EEI)
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) on Behalf of E & E Shareholders and Encourages E & E Investors to Contact the Firm

08/29/2019 | 07:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) on behalf of E & E shareholders concerning the proposed merger with WSP Global Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on August 28, 2019, E & E shareholders will receive $15 as well as a special dividend of up to $0.50 for each share of E & E common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether E & E and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own E & E shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of E & E please go to https://bespc.com/eei/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-ecology--environment-inc-nasdaq-eei-on-behalf-of-e--e-shareholders-and-encourages-e--e-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300909512.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
