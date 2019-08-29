WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ecology & Environment, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Ecology & Environment, Inc. ("EEI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WSP Global Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition, EEI shareholders will receive $15.00 cash and a special dividend of up to $0.50 per share.

WeissLaw is investigating whether EEI's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to agreeing to be acquired. Specifically, at least two analysts recently upgraded EEI stock to a "Buy." Additionally, the Company's revenue for the first half of 2019 was up 12% from 2018; gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was up 20% from 2018; and Base Business was up 7% from the same quarter last year.

Notably, the acquisition agreement includes a termination penalty if the Company accepts a better offer. Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

