ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT    EEI

ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT

(EEI)
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ecology & Environment, Inc.

08/29/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Ecology & Environment, Inc. ("EEI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WSP Global Inc.  Under the terms of the acquisition, EEI shareholders will receive $15.00 cash and a special dividend of up to $0.50 per share.

If you own EEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/ecology-environment-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether EEI's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to agreeing to be acquired.  Specifically, at least two analysts recently upgraded EEI stock to a "Buy."  Additionally, the Company's revenue for the first half of 2019 was up 12% from 2018; gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was up 20% from 2018; and Base Business was up 7% from the same quarter last year. 

Notably, the acquisition agreement includes a termination penalty if the Company accepts a better offer.  Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-ecology--environment-inc-300909252.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
