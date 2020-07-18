Econet Wireless Zimbabwe : Zimbabwe accuses mobile phone operator Econet of money laundering

HARARE, July 18 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean police have issued a
warrant against the largest mobile phone operator Econet
Wireless to hand over a list of its mobile money
transactions and subscribers because authorities suspect it of
involvement in money laundering, according to the warrant.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has already
suspended some of Econet's mobile money transactions.
Authorities last month also halted all trade on the local stock
exchange.
In the search warrant issued on Friday night and seen by
Reuters, police accused Econet of creating fictitious mobile
money and converting it to cash to facilitate purchasing foreign
currency on the black market and taking the money out of
Zimbabwe.
The central bank has made similar accusations before, which
Econet has denied.
A senior Econet official, who declined to be named because
he is not authorised to speak to the media, said the government
Econet would challenge the move in court.
A spokesman for the company said he could not immediately
comment.
The police ordered Econet to provide a list of all
subscribers, mobile money transactions and financial statements
covering Jan. 2 to June 30 this year "for the purporse of
investigating or detecting a case of money laundering."
Police spokesman Andrew Phiri declined to comment.
Zimbabwe has alarmed investors with its decision to suspend
the stock exchange.
Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party has asked the government to
de-list Old Mutual's local unit from the Zimbabwe stock
exchange, accusing it of fanning the foreign currency black
market.
The Zimbabwe dollar, which was brought back last year
without any foreign or gold reserves, is in freefall, fuelling
inflation to more than 700%.
