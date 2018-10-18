Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Econocom Group    ECONB   BE0974313455

ECONOCOM GROUP (ECONB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Econocom : reports 13.5% growth in revenue (with organic growth of 6.0%) for the first nine months of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 11:53am EDT

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION - 18 OCTOBER 2018

ECONOCOM REPORTS 13.5% GROWTH IN REVENUE (WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF 6.0%) FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018

2018 NINE-MONTH REVENUE

Econocom Group, a digital transformation player, posted revenue of 1,944 million for the first nine months of 2018, up 13.5%, with organic growth of 6.0%. All the group's activities reported organic growth for the period.

Revenue for Technology Management & Financing (TMF) amounted to 871 million over nine months, a 5.3% increase.

Revenue for Services rose 16.1% to 747 million. It reported organic growth of 5.0% over nine months, in line with the first half (4.8 %).

Revenue for Products & Solutions stood at 327 million, up 35%, with organic growth of 9.4% (6.7% in the first half).

2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

The group confirms its 2018 full-year guidance for Recurring Operating Profit1 of €120 million.

Robert Bouchard, CEO of Econocom, said: "The group has shown its growth trend once again with a positive revenue trend across all its activities in the third quarter. We are now focusing all our energies on achieving our recurring operating profit target at the beginning of the fourth quarter which, as every year, will be key."

ABOUT ECONOCOM

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Follow us on Twitter

Investor and shareholder relations :pierre.bernardin@econocom.com

Press contact: AnneSophie.Gentil@elanedelman.com

Tel. +33 6 32 92 24 94

Econocom finances and accelerates companies' digital transformation. With more than 10,700 employees in 19 countries and revenue of €3 billion, Econocom has all the requisite abilities to ensure the successful implementation of large-scale digital projects: consulting, sourcing and technology management & financing of digital assets, infrastructure, application and business solution services, and project financing. Econocom

has adopted European company status (Societas Europaea). The Econocom Group share has been listed on Euronext Brussels since 1986. It is part of the BEL Mid and Family Business indices.

1 Before amortisation of intangible assets from acquisitions

Disclaimer

Econocom Group SE published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 15:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECONOCOM GROUP
11:53aECONOCOM : reports 13.5% growth in revenue (with organic growth of 6.0%) for the..
PU
09/05ECONOCOM : publishes its final first-half results and confirms its recurring ope..
PU
09/05ECONOCOM GROUP : Half-year results
CO
08/31ECONOCOM GROUP SE : half-yearly earnings release
07/30ECONOCOM GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/30ECONOCOM GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/19ECONOCOM : reports a 12.8% rise in revenue, 3.8% of which on a like-for-like bas..
PU
07/19ECONOCOM GROUP : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/12ECONOCOM : Louise Beveridge joins Econocom as Head of Brand
PU
07/03ECONOCOM LAUNCHES ECONOCLOUD : a trust-based cloud service
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02European And Asian Value Ideas - The Idea Guide 
09/06ECONOCOM GROUP ORD NEW 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Econocom (ECOGF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 881 M
EBIT 2018 113 M
Net income 2018 52,6 M
Debt 2018 317 M
Yield 2018 4,37%
P/E ratio 2018 14,17
P/E ratio 2019 9,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 617 M
Chart ECONOCOM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Econocom Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECONOCOM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,56 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Bouchard Chief Executive & Operating Officer, Director
Bruno Grossi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Louis Bouchard Chairman
Eric Bazile Chief Financial Officer
Rafi Kouyoumdjian Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECONOCOM GROUP-57.70%710
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%122 357
ACCENTURE3.16%101 815
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.79%99 269
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%62 843
VMWARE, INC.14.94%60 386
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.