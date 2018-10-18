PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION - 18 OCTOBER 2018

ECONOCOM REPORTS 13.5% GROWTH IN REVENUE (WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF 6.0%) FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018

2018 NINE-MONTH REVENUE

Econocom Group, a digital transformation player, posted revenue of €1,944 million for the first nine months of 2018, up 13.5%, with organic growth of 6.0%. All the group's activities reported organic growth for the period.

Revenue for Technology Management & Financing (TMF) amounted to €871 million over nine months, a 5.3% increase.

Revenue for Services rose 16.1% to €747 million. It reported organic growth of 5.0% over nine months, in line with the first half (4.8 %).

Revenue for Products & Solutions stood at €327 million, up 35%, with organic growth of 9.4% (6.7% in the first half).

2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

The group confirms its 2018 full-year guidance for Recurring Operating Profit1 of €120 million.

Robert Bouchard, CEO of Econocom, said: "The group has shown its growth trend once again with a positive revenue trend across all its activities in the third quarter. We are now focusing all our energies on achieving our recurring operating profit target at the beginning of the fourth quarter which, as every year, will be key."

ABOUT ECONOCOM FOR FURTHER INFORMATION www.econocom.com Follow us on Twitter Investor and shareholder relations :pierre.bernardin@econocom.com Press contact: AnneSophie.Gentil@elanedelman.com Tel. +33 6 32 92 24 94 Econocom finances and accelerates companies' digital transformation. With more than 10,700 employees in 19 countries and revenue of €3 billion, Econocom has all the requisite abilities to ensure the successful implementation of large-scale digital projects: consulting, sourcing and technology management & financing of digital assets, infrastructure, application and business solution services, and project financing. Econocom has adopted European company status (Societas Europaea). The Econocom Group share has been listed on Euronext Brussels since 1986. It is part of the BEL Mid and Family Business indices.

1 Before amortisation of intangible assets from acquisitions