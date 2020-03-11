Econocom : Recurring operating profit 2019 up 14.3% at 126.2m

press release REGULATORY INFORMATION 11 March 2020 Recurring operating profit1 2019 up3 14.3% at €126.2m Key points of 2019 Revenue from continuing operations 2 stable 3 at €2,927m

non-strategical businesses sold and other sales underway Offer to repay share premium for €0.12 per share Improved levels of operating performance In 2019, the Econocom group made €2,927m in revenue from its continuing operations, a stable3 level following 2018. Organic revenue was down slightly, by 0.8%, on the previous year. Technology Management Financing (TMF) was hit by an exceptional event: a fraud, to which Econocom Italy fell victim, with an adverse effect estimated at just over €130m on its revenue. Restated with this exceptional factor, the group's growth 3 was at 4.5% (3.7% of which was organic). Digital Services and Solutions (DSS, made up of Products

was at 4.5% (3.7% of which was organic). Digital Services and Solutions (DSS, made up of Products Solutions, and Services) carried on growing and posted €1,802m in revenue, up 3 7.4%. Following the transformation plan begun in 2019, several operations were restated in line with the IFRS 5 norm on 'assets held for sale and discontinued operations'. The 2018 income statement was adjusted as a result and the impact on the 2019 annual financial statements is provided in lines separated from the financial statements. In 2019, the group also adopted recognition of direct deliveries, excluding licences, as principal (in line with IFRS 15). The 2018 financial statements were modified to take into account the effects of this change in accounting. Recurring operating profit1 (ROP) from continuing operations reached €126.2m, compared with €110.4m for the same period in 20183, despite the negative impact of €13m posted for TMF Italy. ROP1 from continuing operations for TMF reached €43.9m (compared with €50.5m in 20183) and that for DSS reached €82.3m (compared with €59.9m in 20183). ROP1 benefited from effects of the cost-cutting plan that began in 2018 and gathered pace in H2 2019, as well as improved business activity in France, Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom. Non-recurring net expenses of €24.8m, mainly from the group's reorganisation operations, were posted in 2019 for continuing operations. Operating profit from the latter was €99.4m, up 14.5% on 2018. After financial profit, income tax and net profit from discontinued operations were allocated, the consolidated net profit for the year was €48.6m, compared to €44.6m in 2018. These healthy levels of performance, reached despite the adverse impact of Italy's exceptional event, reflect the favourable balance and solid resilience of Econocom's business portfolio.

Debt under control In 2019, operating cash flow from continuing operations2 reached €140m, a €7.5m increase3 on 2018. €63m was generated in free cash flow from continuing2 operations, benefiting from capex reduction and good WCR control. Net book debt4 was at €252m, the same level as at the end of the previous year thanks to disciplined management of undertakings. Net book debt4 was therefore 1.4 times 2019 EBITDA5. Almost all this debt (€238m) was secured by rent to be received and assets leased under leasing contracts self-funded by the group. With equity at €483.9m at 31 December 2019, the debt ratio was 0.5. Governance now more efficient and experienced Jean-Louis Bouchard, Chairman and CEO, brought stability to the group's governance by surrounding himself with a more efficient, highly experienced team that knows Econocom's different business lines well. Angel Benguigui was appointed Managing Director in charge of all the group's business activities worldwide. He has kept his responsibilities as Group Finance Director. Laurent Roudil, who had previously been in charge of services, was appointed Managing Director in charge of all the group's business activities in France. He will also oversee Purchasing and IT. Together, alongside Jean-Louis Bouchard, they will lead the group's executive committee, which forms Econocom's operational management team. Bruno Grossi, advisor to the Chairman and head of corporate communications, will provide the link with the Board of Directors. Furthermore, in the Board of Directors meetings on 23 January and 9 March 2020, the resignation of four directors was duly noted. For greater efficiency around the Chairman, it was decided not to replace them in the short term. Shareholder pay At the next general meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors will offer to repay share premium at €0.12 per share, the same level as in 2019. As part of its long-standing policy to pay back shareholders, the group bought treasury shares for €26m in 2019. On 29 February 2020, Econocom held 26.3 million treasury shares, excluding liquidity agreements, amounting to 10.7% of the company's capital. Bright outlook for 2020 against a backdrop of uncertainty Econocom will continue to bolster its traditional business line, Technology Management & Financing, and refocus on the high-potential activities of its business line Digital Services and Solutions with productive investments on the one hand and sales and closures of non-strategical activities on the other.

Two sales were completed in 2019 (Jade and Rayonnance). On 28 February, the company also announced it was in exclusive negotiations with investment firm Chequers Capital to sell its subsidiary EBC (Econocom Business Continuity), which brings together the group's maintenance activities in France. If this sale is completed, these three operations would make a combined total of €150m in proceeds from sales. Other sales are underway at different stages of progress. Econocom will pursue its transformation plan to help boost its operating margin and return to strong growth. This will involve enhancing the company's talents and providing new offers, whether developed in-house or incorporated by acquisition. With this approach, Econocom will further strengthen its ability to provide its clients with end-to-end support and finance their digital transformation. Before the COVID-19 crisis recently arose, the group had set itself the goal of reaching a level of recurring operating profit much higher in 2020 than in 2019. Given the uncertainty about how this crisis might unfold and how long it may last, the group has decided not to publish guidance with figures for its ROP 2020. Next publication: Q1 2020 revenue on 23 April 2020 after market close. Before amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets and after restatement in line with IFRS 5 regarding discontinued operations. After restatement in line with IFRS 5 regarding discontinued operations and recognition of direct deliveries, excluding licences, as principal, in line with IFRS 15. Based on unchanging norms Before taking into account debt brought about by application of IFRS 16 to lease contracts (real estate, vehicles, etc.) in which Econocom is the lessee EBITDA is equivalent to operating profit + non-cash expenses and - non-cash income.

INCOME STATEMENT (IN €M) 2018 restated* 2019 Revenue 2,999 2,927 Recurring operating profit before amortisation of 110.9 126.2 acquisition-related intangible assets Recurring operating profit 106.7 124.2 Non-recurring income and expenses -19.9 -24.8 Operating profit 86.8 99.4 Financial profit -15.5 -19.2 Profit before tax 71.2 80.2 Income tax expense -20.8 -22.3 Net profit from discontinued operations -5.9 -9.2 Net profit 44.6 48.6 Recurring net profit attributable to owners of the parent ** 62.4 72.1 *In line with norm IFRS 5, income and expenses in 2018 from operations considered to be discontinued in 2019 were restated in 'Net profit from discontinued operations' in the 2018 income statement. However, in line with the provisions of IFRS 16, which came into force on 1 January 2019, data from 2018 is not restated with this norm's effects on lease contracts. Furthermore, the 2018 consolidated income statement was affected by recognition of direct deliveries now as principal (in line with IFRS 15). Recurring net profit attributable to owners of the parent is a performance indicator Econocom uses to better assess its economic and financial performance. This excludes: Amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets, net of tax effects

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In €m) ASSETS 31.12.2018 * 31.12.2019 Goodwill 631 513 Residual interest in assets leased (non-current) 122 132 Other non-current assets 209 234 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 962 879 Residual interest in assets leased (current) 41 33 Trade and other receivables ** 1,269 1,094 Other current assets 129 136 Cash and cash equivalents 608 594 Assets held for sale 201 CURRENT ASSETS 2,047 2,058 TOTAL ASSETS 3,009 2,937 (In €m) LIABILITIES 31.12.2018 * 31.12.2019 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 396 410 Non-controlling interests 95 74 EQUITY 491 484 Non-current financial liabilities *** 504 452 Gross liability for purchases of leased assets (non-current) 73 81 Other non-current liabilities 124 131 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 701 664 Trade and other payables 1,104 981 Other current liabilities 332 310 Current financial liabilities *** 356 395 Gross liability for residual financial values (current) 25 20 Liabilities held with a view to sale 83 CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,817 1,789 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,009 2,937 In line with specifications of the norms, the balance sheet at 31 December 2018 has not been restated with the effects of application of IFRS 5 and 16 from January 2019.

Net of cash appearing in assets for €593.8m at 31/12/19 (and €608.4m at 31/12/18), net book debt was at 252.2 at 31/12/19 (and 251.7 at 31/12/18); this net book debt included €238.5m at 31/12/19 (and €246.2m at 31/12/18) corresponding to self- funded TMF contracts and related rent expected.