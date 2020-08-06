Economic Investment Trust : SECOND QUARTER REPORT JUNE 30, 2020 0 08/06/2020 | 05:29pm EDT Send by mail :

The accompanying ﬁnancial statements have been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards. NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company's external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, have not performed a review of these interim ﬁnancial statements of Economic Investment Trust Limited. 1 Economic Investment Trust Limited MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the unaudited interim condensed ﬁnancial performance and ﬁnancial condition of Economic Investment Trust Limited ("Economic" or the "Company") for the second quarter of 2020 should be read in conjunction with: the December 31, 2019 Annual Report, including the MD&A, the Company's audited annual ﬁnancial statements and the notes and supplementary ﬁnancial information; the Company's MD&A and unaudited interim condensed ﬁnancial statements and notes for the previous quarter of 2020; and the unaudited interim condensed ﬁnancial statements and notes contained in this report. This MD&A is dated August 4, 2020. These unaudited interim condensed ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as set out in the Handbook of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. The reporting currency for the Company is the Canadian dollar, and all amounts in the following discussion are in Canadian dollars. This MD&A may contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this discussion to diﬀer materially from actual results or events. No assurance can be given that results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements within this discussion will occur, or if they do, that any beneﬁts may be derived from them. Overview Economic is a closed-end investment corporation, the shares of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EVT". Economic is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities, as management believes that over long periods of time, common equities, as an asset class, will outperform ﬁxed-income instruments or balanced funds. From time to time, however, assets of the Company may be invested in interest-bearingshort-term securities pending the selection of suitable equity investments. The Company has been a closed-end investment corporation since 1927. The Common Shares have persistently traded at a discount to their net asset value, ranging from approximately a 37% discount to an 18% discount over the past 10 years. Management believes that shareholders who have invested in the Common Shares of the Company recognize that the Common Shares of the Company usually trade at a discount to their net asset value. On March 4, 2020, the Company announced its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid. Further information is included on page 7 of this interim report. Closed-end investment corporations have the following beneﬁts: they often allow investors the opportunity to purchase assets at a discounted price; they have management expense ratios which are generally much lower than those for actively-managed,open-ended funds; and the management of a closed-end investment corporation's portfolio is not impacted by shareholder subscription or redemption activities. Economic has no plans to become an open-ended investment fund. The Company owns, directly and indirectly, long-term investments in the common shares of some publicly-traded Canadian companies, and a managed global investment portfolio of common shares of publicly-traded global companies. The long-term investments consist primarily of the publicly-traded common shares of E-L Financial Corporation Limited ("E-L Financial"), Algoma Central Corporation ("Algoma"), a shipping company, and The Bank of Nova Scotia. At June 30, 2020, E-L Financial represented 37.0% (December 31, 2019 - 40.5%) of total equity investments,Algoma 3.6% (December 31, 2019 - 4.1%) and The Bank of Nova Scotia 5.0% (December 31, 2019 - 5.8%). E-L Financial, Algoma and the Company are related parties. In management's view, these investments are consistent with the Company's investment strategy and contribute to achieving the investment objective. Further related party information is provided in Note 12 to the ﬁnancial statements in the 2019 Annual Report and in the schedule of investment portfolio in this interim report beginning on page 14. 2 Economic Investment Trust Limited MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS E-L Financial operates as an investment and insurance holding company with two operating segments E-L Corporate and The Empire Life Insurance Company ("Empire Life"). E-L Corporate's operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through direct and indirect holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies and private companies. E-L Financial has a 52.6% interest in a closed-end investment corporation, United Corporations Limited ("United"), which is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. In addition, E-L Financial has a 37.4% interest in Algoma and a 24.1% interest in Economic. E-L Financial also owns 99.4% of Empire Life which underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds and annuity products in Canada. Each of E-L Financial, Empire Life, United and Algoma are related parties and are reporting issuers which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and have proﬁles on SEDAR. The balance of Economic's investment portfolio is managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. ("Burgundy"), a global equity manager based in Toronto. Burgundy manages the portfolio using a long-termbottom-up investment philosophy, which is to purchase good companies with strong economics and management, whose shares are selling below Burgundy's estimate of intrinsic value. The portfolio, of approximately 40 - 60 publicly-traded companies, invests primarily in mid to large capitalization companies which are publicly traded. At June 30, 2020, 99.7% (December 31, 2019 - 99.5%) of the fair value of the global investment portfolio was made up of non-Canadian companies. At June 30, 2020, approximately 47.1% (December 31, 2019 - 51.5%) of the investment portfolio was held in long-term investments and 52.9% (December 31, 2019 - 48.5%) was managed by Burgundy. Over time these percentages will vary based on the market value of the two portfolios and as a result of any purchases or sales of investments. Investment Strategy The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains conﬁdent that the Company's investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long term. The investment portfolio of the Company comprises a mix of Canadian and foreign investments. Net equity value and net investment income may vary signiﬁcantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions. Use of Non-GAAP Measures This MD&A contains references to "net equity value per Common Share" and "net investment income per Common Share". These terms do not have any standardized meanings in GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these measures provide information useful to our shareholders in evaluating the Company's ﬁnancial results. Net equity value per Common Share is used by investors and management as a comparison to the market price of its Common Shares to determine the discount or premium at which the Company's Common Shares are trading relative to the net equity value per Common Share. Net investment income per Common Share is used by both investors and management to assess the approximate amount of dividends to be distributed on Common Shares. 3 Economic Investment Trust Limited MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Use of Non-GAAP Measures (continued) Net equity value per Common Share is calculated as follows (in thousands of dollars, except number of Common Shares and per Common Share amounts): June 30 Dec. 31 2020 2019 Net assets $ 807,983 $ 903,616 Common Shares outstanding 5,593,535 5,615,535 Net equity value per Common Share $ 144.45 $ 160.91 Net investment income per Common Share is calculated as follows (in thousands of dollars, except number of Common Shares and per Common Share amounts): Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 77,546 $ (15,730) $ (81,828) $ 44,808 Add (deduct): Other net fair value changes in (81,810) 112,626 investments 24,709 (41,286) Tax on other net fair value changes in 10,840 (14,923) investments (3,274) 5,470 Net change in refundable dividend (3,344) 433 taxes on hand - 3 Net investment income1 $ 3,232 $ 5,705 $ 16,308 $ 8,995 Weighted average Common Shares 5,595,632 5,604,035 outstanding 5,615,535 5,615,535 Net investment income per $ 0.58 $ 2.91 Common Share1 $ 1.01 $ 1.60 1 On an after-tax basis. Net Equity Value per Common Share The international emergence and spread of the novel coronavirus (or COVID-19) have negatively impacted global stock markets, aﬀecting the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio and consequently the net equity value of Economic. The Company's net equity value per Common Share increased 10.4% to $144.45 at June 30, 2020 from $130.87 at March 31, 2020. With dividends reinvested at month-end net equity values, the Company's net equity value return was positive 10.6% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a return of negative 1.8% during 2019. Long-term investments had a pre-tax return of 10.9% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a return of negative 4.4% in the second quarter of 2019. On a pre-tax basis, the shares of E-L Financial had a return of 13.1% during 2020 (2019 - negative 7.4%), the shares of Algoma had a return of 12.2% (2019 - 13.1%), and the shares of the Bank of Nova Scotia had a return of negative 0.7% (2019 - positive 0.1%). The global investment portfolio had a pre-tax return, gross of fees, of 11.2% in the second quarter of 2020 versus a comparative return of 0.7% in the second quarter of 2019. 4 Economic Investment Trust Limited MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The Company's net equity value per Common Share decreased 10.2% to $144.45 at June 30, 2020 from $160.91 at December 31, 2019. On a year-to-date basis, with dividends reinvested at month-end net equity values, the Company's net equity value return was negative 8.8% in 2020, compared to a return of positive 5.6% during 2019. Long-term investments had a pre-tax return of negative 15.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a return of positive 2.8% during 2019. On a pre-tax basis, the shares of E-L Financial had a return of negative 15.3% during 2020 (2019 - positive 1.0%), the shares of Algoma had a return of negative 21.0% (2019 - positive 12.4%), and the shares of the Bank of Nova Scotia had a return of negative 21.0% (2019 - positive 5.9%). The global investment portfolio had a pre-tax return, gross of fees, of negative 3.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to positive 9.4% during 2019. As the Company is a taxable Canadian corporation, the Company's net equity value is net of a current income tax provision on net investment income and realized gains on investments, and net of a deferred income tax provision on its unrealized appreciation of investments. In Canadian dollar terms, total returns (capital gains plus dividends), for Economic's net equity value and stock market indices, were as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (%) Economic net equity value 10.6 (8.8) S&P/TSX Composite Index 17.0 (7.5) MSCI All Country World Index 14.4 (1.6) S&P 500 Index 15.8 1.7 Growth in Net Equity Value ("NAV") Set out below is a table that shows annual growth in NAV in each of the past 10 ﬁscal years: Annual growth in NAV* NAV per Common Share Annual Growth % 2010 $ 91.65 7.0 2011 74.81 (17.8) 2012 83.98 13.9 2013 123.60 48.8 2014 122.43 4.5 2015 132.62 9.5 2016 138.26 5.4 2017 151.98 11.8 2018 142.92 (4.7) 2019 160.91 14.2 Compound annual growth* 2010 - 2019 - 10 years 8.1 *This chart was drawn from the individual annual reports and any NAV amounts prior to 2014 have not been restated for any subsequent changes in accounting policies. 5 Economic Investment Trust Limited MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Operating Results Net income The Company reported net income of $77,546,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $15,730,000 in the second quarter of 2019. On a year-to-date basis, the Company reported a net loss of $81,828,000 during 2020 compared to net income of $44,808,000 for the same period in the prior year. On a per Common Share basis, earnings per share increased to a net income of $13.81 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $2.80 for 2019. On a year-to-date basis, earnings per share decreased to a net loss of $14.60 compared to net income of $7.98 in 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, there was some recovery of the stock market losses which impacted Economic in the ﬁrst quarter of 2020. The other net fair value changes in investments for the quarter was a gain of $81,810,000 in 2020 compared to a net loss of $24,709,000 during 2019. On a year-to-date basis, the other net fair value changes in investments was a net loss of $112,626,000 compared to a net gain of $41,286,000 during 2019. The other net fair value changes for long-term investments was a gain of $37,186,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $24,362,000 during the same period in 2019. On a year-to- date basis, the other net fair value changes for long-term investments was a loss of $89,748,000 compared to a gain of $6,933,000 during the same period during 2019. The Company's year-to-datelong-term investment loss was comprised primarily of losses in E-L Financial of $70,418,000, Algoma of $8,647,000 and in The Bank of Nova Scotia of $12,542,000. The global investment portfolio had other net fair value gains of $44,624,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to other net fair value losses of $347,000 during 2019. On a year-to-date basis, the global investment portfolio had other net fair value losses of $22,878,000 compared to a net gain of $34,353,000 during 2019. The 2020 year-to-date loss for the global investment included investment losses from North America of $13,640,000, the United Kingdom of $4,460,000, Brazil $3,821,000, and Bermuda $1,979,000 oﬀset by investment gains from Japan of $4,037,000. The three largest detractors included Sabre Corporation, Truist Financial Corp., and Informa plc. The top three contributors to the investment performance included Microsoft Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Facebook, Inc. Foreign currency positively impacted the other net fair value losses due to a year-to-date depreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to most major currencies. The Company's net realized gain, all of which relates to the global investment portfolio, was a loss of $9,453,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a gain of $8,377,000 in 2019. On a year- to-date basis, the net realized gain was $12,357,000 compared to $15,485,000 during 2019. The largest year-to-date contributors for realized gains were Becton, Dickson and Company of $5,449,000, Microsoft Corporation of $5,302,000, and Apple Inc. of $4,266,000 oﬀset by a realized loss in Cielo S.A. of $10,302,000. Net investment income The Company's net investment income in the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $3,232,000 compared to $5,705,000 for the second quarter of 2019. On a year-to-date basis, net investment income increased to $16,308,000 from $8,995,000 for the same period in the prior year. On a per Common Share basis, net investment income for the quarter decreased to $0.58 in 2020 compared to $1.01 in 2019 and on a year-to-date basis increased to $2.91 compared to $1.60 in 2019. Foreign dividend income in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 32.1% to $2,617,000 from $3,855,000 in 2019 and on a year-date-basis decreased by 16.4% to $5,497,000 from $6,574,000 in 2019. In general, foreign dividend income is impacted by changes in the composition of the investment portfolio, variability in foreign exchange rates and dividend yields. During the quarter, certain companies within the global investment portfolio temporarily suspended or reduced dividends contributing to the decline in foreign dividend income for the quarter. 6 Economic Investment Trust Limited MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Canadian dividend income in the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $1,946,000 from $3,468,000 in 2019 and on a year-to-date basis increased to $13,566,000 from $5,342,000 in 2019. During the ﬁrst quarter of 2020, the Company received a special dividend of $9,655,000 from its investment in E-L Financial. In addition, in the prior year's quarter, the Company received a special dividend from its investment in Algoma totaling $1,595,000. Expenses decreased by 1.3% during the quarter to $895,000 from $907,000 in 2019 and on a year- to-date basis increased by 2.5% to $1,942,000 from $1,894,000. Quarterly Results The following table summarizes various ﬁnancial results on a quarterly basis for the most recent quarters (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts): June 30 March 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 June 30 March 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Net investment income 1 $ 3,232 $ 13,076 $ 2,666 $ 3,601 $ 5,705 $ 3,290 $ 2,590 $ 2,938 Net income (loss) $ 77,546 $ (159,374) $ 48,235 $ 20,467 $ (15,730) $ 60,538 $ (58,456) $ 10,181 Earnings (loss) per $ 13.81 Common Share $ (28.41) $ 8.59 $ 3.64 $ (2.80) $ 10.78 $ (10.41) $ 1.82 NAV per $ 144.45 Common Share $ 130.87 $ 160.91 $ 152.62 $ 149.28 $ 152.38 $ 142.92 $ 153.63 Quarterly NAV 10.6 return % 2 (17.5) 5.6 2.4 (1.8) 7.5 (6.8) 1.2 On an after-tax basis. See use of Non-GAAP Measures. Economic's NAV return includes reinvestment of dividends paid to Common shareholders. Investment income is derived primarily from dividend income that is earned by the Company. While North American investments usually pay regular quarterly dividends, investments outside of North America often pay less frequently. In general, dividends earned on investments outside of North America peak in the second quarter of the year. There is no guarantee that the Company will receive dividend income on its investments at current dividend payout levels. Overall returns are determined by the performance of the Company's long-term investments and the performance of the global investment portfolio and may ﬂuctuate signiﬁcantly as illustrated by the past eight quarters. The returns generated within each portfolio may also not correlate with benchmark returns. Share Data At June 30, 2020, there are 5,593,535 (December 31, 2019 - 5,615,535) Common Shares issued and outstanding and each share is entitled to one vote. Normal Course Issuer Bid On March 9, 2020, the Company obtained approval from the TSX to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 280,776 common shares between March 9, 2020 and March 8, 2021. Daily purchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exemption) on the TSX under the NCIB were limited to 1,000 common shares. The price that the Company will pay for common shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, 22,000 shares were purchased under the NCIB at an average price of $86.82 per share for a total consideration of $1,910,000. 7 Economic Investment Trust Limited MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Liquidity and Capital Resources The Company's dividend policy is to distribute annual net investment income in the form of dividends. The distributions are composed of quarterly dividends together with an additional dividend representing the balance of net investment income for the previous ﬁscal year. An additional dividend of $1.52 per Common Share was paid in the ﬁrst quarter of ﬁscal 2020 along with the $0.30 quarterly dividend. The Company's dividend policy is established by the Board of Directors at its discretion and is subject to change. Novel Coronavirus (or COVID-19) The continued worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (or COVID-19) and its impact on international business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices, consumer conﬁdence and business forecasts, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets, has had a negative impact on equity portfolios during the ﬁrst half of 2020. We continue to monitor developments in equity markets generally, and in connection with the Company's investment portfolio in particular. While it is too early to predict the impact of COVID-19 related factors, during a time of increased uncertainty and volatility, we expect that the performance of all portfolios, including the Company, will be aﬀected in the near term. Additional Information Additional information relating to Economic, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available at www.sedar.com. Economic's website, www.evt.ca, also provides further information on the Company, including historical information on the net equity value per Common Share which is updated weekly. 8 Economic Investment Trust Limited STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) June 30 December 31 2020 2019 ASSETS (000's) Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,742 $ 36,106 Short-term investments 13,941 996 Investments (Note 4) 842,821 943,834 Receivable in respect of investments sold - 1,495 Dividends and interest receivable 826 1,113 Other assets 987 651 871,317 984,195 LIABILITIES 734 Accrued expenses 774 Payable in respect of investments purchased 123 1,782 Income taxes payable 1,601 537 Deferred tax liabilities 60,876 77,486 63,334 80,579 Net assets $ 807,983 $ 903,616 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital $ 203,889 $ 204,691 Share premium 366 1,474 Retained earnings 603,728 697,451 Total shareholders' equity $ 807,983 $ 903,616 (See accompanying notes) 9 Economic Investment Trust Limited STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 INCOME (000's) Dividends $ 2,617 $ 5,497 Foreign $ 3,855 $ 6,574 Canadian (Note 6) 1,946 3,468 13,566 5,342 4,563 7,323 19,063 11,916 Interest and securities lending income 27 96 178 291 Other net fair value changes in 81,810 (112,626) investments (Note 5) (24,709) 41,286 86,400 (17,290) (93,385) 53,493 EXPENSES Investment management and 707 1,501 administrative costs 741 1,491 Directors' remuneration 76 74 152 152 Oﬃce and miscellaneous 30 26 140 135 Transfer, registrar and custody fees 55 50 107 88 Professional fees 27 16 42 28 895 907 1,942 1,894 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 85,505 (18,197) (95,327) 51,599 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 7,959 (2,467) (13,499) 6,791 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 77,546 $ (15,730) $ (81,828) $ 44,808 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON $ 13.81 $ (14.60) SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ (2.80) $ 7.98 (See accompanying notes) 10 Economic Investment Trust Limited STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited) Share Share Retained capital premium earnings Total (000's) At January 1, 2020 $ 204,691 $ 1,474 $ 697,541 $ 903,616 Net loss for the period - - (81,828) (81,828) Dividends - - (11,895) (11,895) Repurchase and cancellation of common shares (802) (1,108) - (1,910) At June 30, 2020 $ 203,889 $ 366 $ 603,728 $ 807,983 At January 1, 2019 $ 204,691 $ 1,474 $ 596,407 $ 802,572 Net income for the period - - 44,808 44,808 Dividends - - (9,097) (9,097) At June 30, 2019 $ 204,691 $ 1,474 $ 632,118 $ 838,283 STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30 2020 2019 Net inﬂow (outﬂow) of cash related to the following activities: (000's) Operating Net income (loss) $ (81,828) $ 44,808 Adjustments for: 112,626 Other net fair value changes in investments (41,286) Net sales (purchases) of short-term investments (12,945) 7,664 Purchases of investments (94,327) (46,202) Proceeds from sale of investments 82,714 45,833 Dividends and interest receivable 287 (377) Deferred taxes (16,610) 3,539 Net change in other assets and liabilities 524 (1,969) Financing (9,560) 12,010 Dividends paid to shareholders (11,895) (9,097) Repurchase of common shares (1,910) - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (23,364) 2,913 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 36,106 17,359 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 12,742 $ 20,272 Additional information for operating activities: $ 194 Interest received $ 276 Dividends received, net of withholding taxes 18,227 10,467 Income taxes paid 1,349 4,495 (See accompanying notes) 11 Economic Investment Trust Limited NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Description of Company and summary of operations

Economic Investment Trust Limited ("Economic" or the "Company") is a closed-end investment corporation. The head oﬃce, principal address and registered oﬃce of the Company is located at 165 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3B8.

Economic trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EVT. Economic is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities, as management believes that over long periods of time, common equities, as an asset class, will outperform ﬁxed-income instruments or balanced funds. From time to time, however, assets of the Company may be invested in interest-bearingshort-term securities pending the selection of suitable equity investments.

The interim condensed ﬁnancial statements are presented in Canadian dollars which is the functional and presentation currency.These interim condensed ﬁnancial statements were approved by the Company's Board of Directors on August 4, 2020. Basis of presentation

These unaudited interim condensed ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and follow the same accounting policies and methods as the most recent annual ﬁnancial statements. These unaudited interim condensed ﬁnancial statements do not include all of the disclosures required under International Financial Reporting Standards for annual ﬁnancial statements and should be read in conjunction with the notes to the Company's audited ﬁnancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Critical accounting estimates and judgments

The preparation of ﬁnancial statements requires management to use judgment in applying its accounting policies and to make estimates and assumptions about the future. The following discusses the most signiﬁcant accounting judgments and estimates that the Company has made in preparing the ﬁnancial statements:

Fair value of investments in private companies

The fair value of investments in private companies is measured using the adjusted net asset method which estimates the fair value of the underlying assets and liabilities of the private companies. Refer to Note 5 in the Company's audited ﬁnancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further details.

Deferred taxes

Estimates and assumptions are used primarily in the determination of the Company's deferred tax liabilities, as the income tax rates used in determining the liability are dependent on an assumption as to when a deferred tax liability is expected to be realized. Financial instruments

The Company classiﬁes fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reﬂects the signiﬁcance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels: Quoted unadjusted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1);

Inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly (Level 2); and

Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) (Level 3). At June 30, 2020, the Company had $728,252,000 (December 31, 2019 - $805,310,000) of Level 1 and $114,569,000 (December 31, 2019 - $138,524,000) of Level 3 equity investments. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, there were no transfers between Level 1, 2 or 3 equity investments. 12 Economic Investment Trust Limited NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 5. Other net fair value changes in investments The other net fair value changes in investments is comprised as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (000's) Net realized gain $ (9,453) $ 8,377 $ 12,357 $ 15,485 Change in unrealized appreciation 91,263 (33,086) (124,983) 25,801 $ 81,810 $ (24,709) $ (112,626) $ 41,286 6. Related party information The Company has investments in related parties (see Schedule of Investment Portfolio) with a fair value at June 30, 2020 of $396,649,000 (December 31, 2019 - $486,397,000) representing 47.1% (December 31, 2019 - 51.5%) of the total investments. Dividends from these companies for the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $1,938,000 (2019 - $3,439,000). Dividends from these companies for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $13,531,000 (2019 - $5,284,000). E-L Financial holds a 24.1% interest in the Company. Included in investment management and administrative costs are fees for administrative services paid to E-L Financial. These fees are calculated at 0.1% per annum of the fair value of the investments managed by the external investment manager and are paid monthly. The total fees for the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $127,000 (2019 - $130,000) and $256,000 (2019 - $256,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The ultimate controlling party of the Company and of these related parties is The Honourable Henry N.R. Jackman together with a trust created in 1969 by his father, Henry R. Jackman. Normal course issuer bid

On March 9, 2020, the Company obtained approval from the TSX to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 280,776 common shares between March 9, 2020 and March 8, 2021. Daily purchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exemption) on the TSX under the NCIB were limited to 1,000 common shares. The price that the Company will pay for common shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, 22,000 shares were purchased under the NCIB at an average price of $86.82 per share for a total consideration of $1,910,000. The total amount paid to purchase the shares is allocated to share capital and share premium in the statements of changes in equity. The amount allocated to share capital is based on the average cost per common share and amounts paid above the average cost are allocated to share premium. Novel Coronavirus (or COVID-19)

The continued worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (or COVID-19) and its impact on international business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices, consumer conﬁdence and business forecasts, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets, has had a negative impact on equity portfolios during the ﬁrst half of 2020. We continue to monitor developments in equity markets generally, and in connection with the Company's investment portfolio in particular. While it is too early to predict the impact of COVID-19 related factors, during a time of increased uncertainty and volatility, we expect that the performance of all portfolios, including the Company, will be aﬀected in the near term. Subsequent event

Common Share dividends of $0.30 per Common Share were declared by the Board of Directors at its meeting on August 4, 2020, with a record and payable date of September 15, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. 13 Economic Investment Trust Limited SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO AS AT JUNE 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Number of Carrying % of Cost Carrying shares value value North America (000's) Canada 2,126,380 Algoma Central Corporation 1....................... $ 2,974 $ 21,391 386,206 E-L Financial Corporation Limited 1 .............. 26,116 260,689 33,101 Ecando Investments Limited Classes A, B and common 1, 2, 3, ................ 4,139 51,214 176,414 The Fulcrum Investment Company Limited 1, 2 .................................................. 464 14,923 216,900 NVG Holdings Limited Classes B, C, D, E and common 1, 2, 4 ....... 2,115 37,724 140,014 Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. .................................. 3,075 1,201 4,837 TGV Holdings Limited Class B 1, 2, 4, 5 .......... 318 10,708 39,201 397,850 47.2 United States 230,601 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. ............... 9,148 11,559 8,681 Alphabet Inc. Class A.................................... 12,333 16,776 93,717 AmerisourceBergen Corporation .................. 7,835 12,870 5,155 AutoZone, Inc. .............................................. 5,785 7,925 24,556 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B ................. 6,728 5,974 2,974 Booking Holdings Inc. ................................... 7,115 6,454 316,630 Carrier Global Corporation............................ 6,324 9,588 57,014 Dollar Tree, Inc. ............................................ 6,349 7,201 52,553 Facebook, Inc. Class A ................................. 10,700 16,263 91,335 Henry Schein Inc. ......................................... 6,736 7,268 35,358 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. .................... 4,454 4,414 77,122 Johnson & Johnson ...................................... 9,064 14,780 29,917 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. .......................... 3,800 6,918 4,902 McDonald's Corporation ............................... 590 1,232 84,176 Microsoft Corporation ................................... 4,228 23,346 408,409 News Corporation Class A............................ 6,851 6,601 78,635 Northern Trust Corporation ........................... 5,467 8,502 131,613 Oracle Corporation ....................................... 6,250 9,913 42,782 Otis Worldwide Corporation.......................... 2,364 3,315 26,603 PepsiCo, Inc. ................................................ 2,341 4,795 49,695 Procter & Gamble Co.................................... 8,190 8,098 85,564 Raytheon Technologies Corporation............. 4,989 7,185 370,802 Sabre Corporation ........................................ 11,928 4,073 103,139 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. ............... 6,362 7,939 200,850 Truist Financial Corp..................................... 8,233 10,278 129,719 Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. ........................ 9,487 7,494 173,651 230,761 27.2 Total North America ............................................................ 212,852 628,611 74.4 14 Economic Investment Trust Limited SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO AS AT JUNE 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Number of Carrying % of Cost Carrying shares value value Europe, excluding United Kingdom (000's) 157,809 Brenntag AG ................................................. $ 10,495 $ 11,335 166,246 Bureau Veritas S.A. ...................................... 4,207 4,778 71,960 Cie Financiere Richemont SA....................... 6,949 6,252 29,735 Hannover Rueckversicherung SE................. 2,201 6,995 68,740 Heineken Holding N.V................................... 3,586 7,664 8,444 Heineken N.V. ............................................... 1,077 1,061 91,836 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ................................ 6,391 10,429 2,495 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Preferred ................ 332 316 96,109 Koninklijke Philips Electronics ...................... 5,162 6,107 79,798 Nestle S.A..................................................... 7,100 12,016 111,314 Novartis AG................................................... 8,111 13,189 25,857 Roche Holding AG ........................................ 7,006 12,205 43,422 SAP AG......................................................... 6,388 8,286 960 Schindler Holding Ltd.................................... 269 308 7,278 Schindler Holding Ltd. Participation Certiﬁcate.............................. 4,859 5,033 74,133 105,974 12.6 Japan 12,100 DISCO Corporation....................................... 3,237 3,990 190,900 Kakaku.com Inc. ........................................... 3,658 6,585 77,200 Kao Corporation............................................ 3,127 8,334 16,600 Keyence Corporation .................................... 1,275 9,448 161,100 Komatsu Ltd.................................................. 4,498 4,487 10,500 Shimano, Inc................................................. 2,042 2,754 40,100 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd......................... 4,905 6,384 47,700 Suzuki Motor Corporation ............................. 3,030 2,205 76,100 Unicharm Corporation................................... 1,739 4,252 85,100 ZOZO, Inc. .................................................... 1,764 2,577 29,275 51,016 6.1 United Kingdom 275,650 British American Tobacco plc........................ 14,845 14,404 221,654 Bunzl plc ....................................................... 7,774 8,081 125,227 Imperial Brands plc ....................................... 3,294 3,243 643,633 Informa plc .................................................... 6,245 5,096 104,205 Unilever plc ................................................... 4,749 7,639 36,907 38,463 4.6 Bermuda 111,900 Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.............. 8,330 6,365 0.8 China 341,000 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. .......................................... 5,369 4,646 0.6 15 Economic Investment Trust Limited SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO AS AT JUNE 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Number of Carrying % of Cost Carrying shares value value (000's) Cayman Islands 4,304,000 Want Want China Holdings Ltd. ................... $ 5,035 $ 4,426 0.5 Mexico 282,100 Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. ................. 2,227 1,676 27,506 Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. - SP ADR ............. 2,063 1,644 4,290 3,320 0.4 Total investments ....................................... $ 376,191 $ 842,821 100.0 These companies and Economic are related parties. 