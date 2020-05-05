Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ecopetrol S.A.    EC

ECOPETROL S.A.

(EC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecopetrol S A : announces the dates of the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 06:37pm EDT

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company) announces that on May 11, 2020 after market close, it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. On Tuesday, May 12, Ecopetrol's senior management will host two conference calls to review the results. Please find below the timing, dial-in and links to access the conferences:

Ecopetrol Logo.

 

Spanish Conference Call

English Conference Call

08:00 a.m. Col Time

09:30 a.m. Col Time

09:00 a.m. NY Time

10:30 a.m. NY Time

US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371

Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #: : 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #

(Free Toll):  01 800 9 156 924

Local Colombia Dial-in #

(Free Toll):  01 800 9 156 924

Passcode: 49610935

Passcode: 49610942

Participants from different countries may look for different international numbers to the ones mentioned above by consulting the following link:

https://www.conferenceplus.com/AlternateNumbers/alternatenumbers.aspx?100875&t=P&o=UBjCWZyRqpQRbj

Questions for the Q&A session should be submitted through the webcast chat:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2263597/FEB6CAD7518043B61275C152A41DCDA7 
(Spanish)

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2291417/A3A007F529285119354B08F27E383687 
(English)

The earnings release, slide presentation, live webcast and the replay of the conference calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website: www.ecopetrol.com.co

Please verify in advance proper operation of the webcast in your browser. We recommend the usage of the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Google Chrome y Mozilla Firefox.

The replay of the calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website (www.ecopetrol.com.co).

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Juan Pablo Crane de Narváez
Head of Capital Markets
Phone: (+571) 234 5190
E-mail: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Jorge Mauricio Tellez
Media Relations (Colombia)
Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329
E-mail: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-announces-the-dates-of-the-first-quarter-2020-earnings-report-301053448.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ECOPETROL S.A.
06:37pECOPETROL S A : announces the dates of the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
PR
04/20ECOPETROL S A : files its Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year 2019
PR
03/28ECOPETROL S.A. : 2019 Earnings Distribution
PR
03/25ECOPETROL S A : General Shareholders' Meeting of Ecopetrol S.A.
PR
03/12ECOPETROL S.A. : informs the Superintendence of Companies' decision regarding on..
PR
02/25ECOPETROL S A : Business Group presents fourth quarter and full-year 2019 Result..
PR
02/18ECOPETROL S A : announces the dates of the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 ear..
PR
02/07ECOPETROL S A : and Shell join efforts to develop the gas province of the Colomb..
PR
2019ECOPETROL S A : Fitch Ratings confirms Ecopetrol S.A.'s investment grade rating
PR
2019ECOPETROL S A : Adopts Measures to Guarantee the Adequate Representation of Shar..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group