Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ecopetrol S.A.    EC

ECOPETROL S.A.

(EC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecopetrol S.A. : informs the Superintendence of Companies' decision regarding one of its subordinates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:35pm EDT

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL, NYSE: EC) publishes the release from its subordinate Bioenergy S.A.S, that together with Bioenergy Zona Franca S.A.S, were admitted in the reorganization process by the Superintendence of Companies under Law 1116 of 2006, which will allow them to organize financial, administrative and operational aspects to preserve their sustainability.

Ecopetrol Logo.

See Bioenergy's release here.

 

Bioenergy received the authorization from the Superintendence of Companies to begin a restructuring process

Puerto López, March 11, 2020. Bioenergy S.A.S. and Bioenergy Zona Franca S.A.S. (hereinafter Bioenergy) received authorization from the Superintendence of Companies to enter into a restructuring process. This process is governed by Law 1116 of 2006, which purpose is to protect the Company's financial obligations and recover and preserve it as a viable business venture and a source of employment.

The grounds for Bioenergy to enter into this process were mostly due to a decrease in the expected agricultural production and a deterioration of market conditions, which make the current debt level unsustainable.

With this authorization, Bioenergy expects to enter into agreements with its main creditors and generate liquidity alternatives to preserve its sustainability.

About Bioenergy

Bioenergy is the largest agro-industrial complex in the Colombian highlands. Since its entry into operation in 2017, it has produced a total of 154 million liters of ethanol. The plant has an installed production capacity of 100 million liters of ethanol per year, 35 MWh of electrical energy and cane processing capacity of 1.5 million tons per year, i.e., 6,800 tons of cane per day. It currently has 20,585 productive hectares for the planting of sugarcane. The produced ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 74%, which contributes to improving air quality in Colombia.

Press Contact:

Bioenergy Communications: Luisa Zambrano | mobile: 3144207659
ACERCA Media Agency: Claudia Ascencio | mobile: 3115483583

 

-----------------------------------------

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Juan Pablo Crane de Narváez 
Head of Capital Markets
Phone: (+571) 234 5190
E-mail: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Jorge Mauricio Tellez 
Media Relations (Colombia)
Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329 
E-mail: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-sa-informs-the-superintendence-of-companies-decision-regarding-one-of-its-subordinates-301022745.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ECOPETROL S.A.
08:35pECOPETROL S.A. : informs the Superintendence of Companies' decision regarding on..
PR
02/25ECOPETROL S A : Business Group presents fourth quarter and full-year 2019 Result..
PR
02/18ECOPETROL S A : announces the dates of the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 ear..
PR
02/07ECOPETROL S A : and Shell join efforts to develop the gas province of the Colomb..
PR
2019ECOPETROL S A : Fitch Ratings confirms Ecopetrol S.A.'s investment grade rating
PR
2019ECOPETROL S A : Adopts Measures to Guarantee the Adequate Representation of Shar..
PR
2019ECOPETROL S A : Distribution of Occasional Reserve to be submitted for considera..
PR
2019ECOPETROL S A : Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Ecopetrol S.A.
PR
2019ECOPETROL ANNOUNCES GREATER LEVELS O : US$4.5 to US$5.5 billion
PR
2019ECOPETROL S.A. : responds to information published in the media on the ruling or..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group