Ecopetrol S A : Fourth Quarter Supplemental Information
02/25/2020 | 07:08pm EST
2019 Supplementary Information
Ecopetrol Group
I. Operational Tables
Table 1: Gross Production per Region - Ecopetrol Group Net Interest
Production - mboed
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
∆ (%)
12M 2019
12M 2018
∆ (%)
La Cira-Infantas
25.1
28.5
(11.9%)
26.0
28.2
(7.8%)
Casabe
13.9
13.7
1.5%
13.2
13.9
(5.0%)
Yarigui
19.4
16.3
19.0%
18.3
14.8
23.6%
Otros
25.5
27.4
(6.9%)
26.4
28.1
(6.0%)
Total Región Central
83.9
85.9
(2.3%)
83.0
85.0
(2.4%)
Castilla
112.9
117.1
(3.6%)
114.1
113.9
0.2%
Chichimene
71.5
69.4
3.0%
69.1
67.7
2.1%
Cupiagua
50.5
38.7
30.5%
43.6
35.3
23.5%
Cusiana
37.9
38.1
(0.5%)
38.9
38.8
0.3%
Otros
32.7
26.8
22.0%
30.8
24.2
27.3%
Total Región Orinoquía
305.5
290.1
5.3%
296.5
279.9
5.9%
Area Huila
4.1
4.5
(8.9%)
3.9
3.7
5.4%
Area San Francisco
6.1
6.2
(1.6%)
6.3
6.0
5.0%
Area Tello
3.2
3.7
(13.5%)
3.4
3.7
(8.1%)
Otros
10.3
11.7
(12.0%)
10.6
11.9
(10.9%)
Total Región Sur
23.7
26.1
(9.2%)
24.2
25.3
(4.3%)
Rubiales
117.4
122.4
(4.1%)
119.3
119.5
(0.2%)
Caño Sur
5.6
3.3
69.7%
4.5
3.2
40.6%
Total Región Oriente
123.0
125.7
(2.1%)
123.8
122.7
0.9%
Guajira
16.3
21.1
(22.7%)
17.9
23.0
(22.2%)
Caño Limón
26.1
25.5
2.4%
25.7
25.3
1.6%
Piedemonte
29.5
32.9
(10.3%)
30.8
33.4
(7.8%)
Quifa
19.8
21.4
(7.5%)
20.5
20.8
(1.4%)
Nare
10.5
11.4
(7.9%)
10.9
12.0
(9.2%)
Otros
31.9
31.8
0.3%
31.4
33.8
(7.1%)
Total Activos con Socios
134.1
144.1
(6.9%)
137.2
148.3
(7.5%)
Total Ecopetrol S.A.
670.1
671.9
(0.3%)
664.7
661.2
0.5%
Operación Directa
536.0
528.4
1.4%
527.6
514.1
2.6%
Operación Asociada
134.1
143.5
(6.6%)
137.1
147.1
(6.8%)
Ocelote*
12.1
11.6
4.3%
11.8
11.9
(0.8%)
Otros
17.5
17.6
(0.6%)
17.7
16.3
8.6%
Total Hocol
29.6
29.2
1.4%
29.5
28.2
4.6%
Piedemonte
12.4
13.5
(8.1%)
12.9
13.7
(5.8%)
Tauramena/Rio Chitamena
0.0
0.3
(100.0%)
0.0
0.3
(100.0%)
Otros
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
-
Total Equión**
12.4
13.8
(10.1%)
12.9
14.0
(7.9%)
Lobitos
1.2
2.5
(52.0%)
1.2
3.0
(60.0%)
Peña Negra
2.6
1.1
136.4%
2.7
1.3
107.7%
Otros
0.7
1.4
(50.0%)
0.8
0.7
14.3%
Total Savia*
4.5
5.0
(10.0%)
4.7
5.0
(6.0%)
Dalmatian
3.7
2.3
60.9%
3.1
1.5
106.7%
K2
5.7
4.6
23.9%
5.4
4.4
22.7%
Gunflint
3.9
6.6
(40.9%)
4.7
6.1
(23.0%)
Total Ecopetrol America LLC
13.3
13.5
(1.5%)
13.2
12.0
10.0%
Total Filiales
59.7
61.5
(2.9%)
60.3
59.2
1.9%
Total Grupo Ecopetrol
729.8
733.4
(0.5%)
725
720
0.6%
*Equión and Savia do not consolidate within the Ecopetrol Group
Ocelote: Since 1Q 2017, in the Production of the Guarrojo contract, the Pintado and Guarrojo fields have been include along with Ocelote
Note: Does not include Permian information
Table 2: Gross Production by Type of Crude - Ecopetrol Group
Production by Crude Type - mboed
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
∆ (%)
12M 2019
12M 2018
∆ (%)
Light
34.9
61.5
(43.3%)
36.5
63.8
(42.8%)
Medium
150.6
176.5
(14.7%)
150.3
175.1
(14.2%)
Heavy
361.7
364.5
(0.8%)
361.1
353.6
2.1%
Total
547.2
602.5
(9.2%)
547.9
592.5
(7.5%)
Table 3: Net Production* - Ecopetrol Group**
Net Production - mboed
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
∆ (%)
12M 2019
12M 2018
∆ (%)
Crude Oil
514.9
520.8
(1.1%)
514.6
509.7
1.0%
Natural Gas***
116.2
111.5
4.2%
110.2
108.6
1.5%
Total
631.1
632.3
(0.2%)
624.8
618.3
1.1%
Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.
Equion and Savia are incorporated through the equity method.
Gross Production includes white products.
Financial Tables
Table 4: Long Term Debt - Ecopetrol* Group*
Foreign
Local
Debt (USD Millones)
Currency
Currency
Total
(USD)
(COP**)
Ecopetrol
9,403
471
9,874
Bicentenario
-
305
305
ODL
-
94
94
Bioenergy
-
124
124
Ocensa
500
0
500
Invercolsa***
-
99
99
Total
9,903
1,093
10,996
Nominal value of debt as of December, 2019, without including accrual interest.
Figures expressed in millions of dollars equivalent with the TRM as of December 31, 2019.
***Include: Metrogas, Gases de Oriente, Combustibles Líquidos de Colombia y Alcanos
2019 Supplementary Information
Table 5: Results by Business Segment - Ecopetrol Group*
Billion (COP)
Total revenue
Depreciation and amortization
Variable costs
Fixed costs
Cost of sales
Gross income
Operating expenses
Operating income
Financial income (loss)
Share of profit of companies
Income (loss) before income tax
Provision for income tax
Net income (loss) consolidated
Non-controlling interest
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of Ecopetrol
Impairment
Deferred tax of impairment
Net income attributable to owners of Ecopetrol
Upstream
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2019
2018
2019
2018
13.638
12.935
52.026
49.589
1.414
1.250
5.702
5.211
6.143
5.066
21.274
18.312
2.279
2.537
9.383
8.701
9.836
8.853
36.359
32.224
3.802
4.082
15.667
17.365
1.096
848
2.711
3.020
2.706
3.234
12.956
14.345
(269)
590
(583)
(70)
61
(91)
215
124
2.498
3.733
12.588
14.399
1.096
(1.590)
(2.269)
(5.691)
3.594
2.143
10.319
8.708
18
18
63
62
3.612
2.161
10.382
8.770
(1.966)
736
(1.967)
807
515
(116)
515
(138)
2.161
2.781
8.930
9.439
Downstream
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2019
2018
2019
2018
10.043
10.201
38.771
37.011
342
333
1.325
1.249
8.663
9.156
34.321
32.444
708
583
2.210
1.967
9.713
10.072
37.856
35.660
330
129
915
1.351
(665)
362
225
1.125
995
(233)
690
226
170
(965)
(947)
(1.665)
5
5
17
28
1.170
(1.193)
(240)
(1.411)
(288)
969
18
897
882
(224)
(222)
(514)
(11)
0
(11)
2
871
(224)
(233)
(512)
448
(1.062)
452
(984)
(114)
196
(115)
180
1.205
(1.090)
104
(1.316)
Midstream
Eliminations
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
4Q 2019
4Q
12M
12M
2019
2018
2019
2018
2018
2019
2018
3.351
3.184
13.071
11.354
(8.451)
(8.006)
(33.021)
(30.134)
345
298
1.263
1.145
0
0
0
0
178
156
698
597
(7.437)
(6.965)
(29.117)
(26.580)
646
566
1.777
1.660
(1.011)
(1.038)
(3.878)
(3.536)
1.169
1.020
3.738
3.402
(8.448)
(8.003)
(32.995)
(30.116)
2.182
2.164
9.333
7.952
(3)
(3)
(26)
(18)
344
175
733
465
(4)
(3)
57
(18)
1.838
1.989
8.600
7.487
1
0
(83)
0
(146)
74
(100)
(275)
0
0
(40)
0
(1)
2
0
3
0
0
122
0
1.691
2.065
8.500
7.215
1
0
(1)
0
(561)
(675)
(2.816)
(2.621)
0
0
0
0
1.130
1.390
5.684
4.594
1
0
(1)
0
(325)
(314)
(1.303)
(1.042)
0
0
0
0
805
1.076
4.381
3.552
1
0
(1)
0
(233)
(170)
(233)
(170)
0
0
0
0
70
50
70
51
0
0
0
0
642
956
4.218
3.433
1
0
(1)
0
Consolidated
4Q 2019
4Q
12M
12M
2018
2019
2018
18.581
18.314
70.847
67.820
2.101
1.881
8.290
7.605
7.547
7.412
27.176
24.774
2.622
2.649
9.492
8.791
12.270
11.942
44.958
41.170
6.311
6.372
25.889
26.650
771
1.382
3.726
4.592
5.540
4.990
22.163
22.058
(245)
(300)
(1.670)
(2.010)
65
(84)
354
155
5.360
4.606
20.847
20.203
247
(1.297)
(5.067)
(7.415)
5.607
3.309
15.780
12.788
(318)
(296)
(1.251)
(978)
5.289
3.013
14.529
11.810
(1.751)
(496)
(1.748)
(347)
471
130
470
93
4.009
2.647
13.251
11.556
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
4.435
4.507
19.413
20.110
515
228
1.638
1.961
2.223
2.307
10.017
8.731
1
0
40
(4)
32,5%
34,8%
37,3%
40,6%
5,1%
2,2%
4,2%
5,3%
66,3%
72,5%
76,6%
76,9%
0,0%
0,0%
-0,1%
0,0%
7.174
7.042
31.108
30.798
38,6%
38,5%
43,9%
45,4%
Table 6: Income Statement
Billion (COP)
Local sales
Export sales
Total revenue
Fixed costs
Variable costs
Total cost of sales
Gross income
Operating expenses
Operating income
Financial result, net
Share of profit of companies
Income before income tax
Provision for income tax
Net income consolidated
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
HOCOL
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2019
2018
2019
2018
421
390
1.668
1.003
6
1
20
419
427
391
1.688
1.422
154
117
605
445
100
117
352
363
254
234
957
808
173
157
731
614
160
26
266
314
13
131
465
300
(13)
11
(13)
4
21
18
77
62
21
160
529
366
(23)
(102)
(193)
(173)
(2)
58
336
193
137
216
829
725
32,1%
55,2%
49,1%
51,0%
AMERICA INC
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2019
2018
2019
2018
16
16
49
63
185
198
767
672
201
214
816
735
61
111
395
435
(9)
76
188
203
52
187
583
638
149
27
233
97
252
(125)
288
696
(103)
152
(55)
(599)
(2)
5
(9)
(5)
0
0
0
0
(105)
157
(64)
(604)
0
0
0
0
(105)
157
(64)
(604)
25
111
411
(309)
12,4%
51,9%
50,4%
-42,0%
PROPILCO
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2019
2018
2019
2018
236
277
895
1.038
304
346
1.234
1.289
540
623
2.129
2.327
416
535
1.668
1.976
34
33
136
120
450
568
1.804
2.096
90
55
325
231
64
58
212
194
26
(3)
113
37
7
(6)
4
0
28
29
114
122
61
20
231
159
(7)
1
(39)
(14)
54
21
192
145
39
12
170
94
7,2%
1,9%
8,0%
4,0%
REFICAR
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2019
2018
2019
2018
1.968
1.548
6.967
7.702
1.506
1.771
5.898
5.218
3.474
3.319
12.865
12.920
3.042
3.179
11.619
11.630
353
344
1.276
1.230
3.395
3.523
12.895
12.860
79
(204)
(30)
60
(760)
1.016
(399)
1.341
839
(1.220)
369
(1.281)
(70)
(149)
(353)
(320)
0
0
0
0
769
(1.369)
16
(1.601)
(66)
864
40
799
703
(505)
56
(802)
163
(154)
376
411
4,7%
-4,6%
2,9%
3,2%
CENIT
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2019
2018
2019
2018
1.170
1.219
4.920
4.590
0
0
0
0
1.170
1.219
4.920
4.590
74
55
268
216
480
512
1.588
1.661
554
567
1.856
1.877
616
652
3.064
2.713
489
247
791
411
127
405
2.273
2.302
(86)
126
24
15
671
653
2.734
2.125
712
1.184
5.031
4.442
4
(203)
(735)
(866)
716
981
4.296
3.576
500
688
3.010
2.999
42,7%
56,4%
61,2%
65,3%
Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet
HOCOL
AMERICA INC
PROPILCO
REFICAR
CENIT
Billion (COP)
December
December
December
December
December
December
December
December
December
December
31, 2019
31, 2018
31, 2019
31, 2018
31, 2019
31, 2018
31, 2019
31, 2018
31, 2019
31, 2018
Current assets
1.056
701
672
549
974
934
2.187
2.465
3.925
3.569
Non-current assets
2.356
2.157
2.396
2.467
1.126
1.091
26.165
25.417
13.848
13.096
Total assets
3.412
2.858
3.068
3.016
2.100
2.025
28.352
27.882
17.773
16.665
Current liabilities
779
449
254
216
305
317
2.030
2.212
1.304
1.085
Non-current liabilities
515
417
284
228
60
90
7.391
6.910
877
692
Total liabilities
1.294
866
538
444
365
407
9.421
9.122
2.181
1.777
Equity
2.118
1.992
2.530
2.572
1.735
1.618
18.931
18.760
15.592
14.888
Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América Inc, Propilco and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period for the
Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:07:09 UTC