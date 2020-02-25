Log in
ECOPETROL S.A.

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 02/24
3330 COP   -2.77%
ECOPETROL S A : Fourth Quarter Quarterly Report
PU
ECOPETROL S A : Fourth Quarter Supplemental Information
PU
Ecopetrol, Shell team up in three blocks in Colombian Caribbean
RE
Ecopetrol S A : Fourth Quarter Supplemental Information

02/25/2020 | 07:08pm EST

2019 Supplementary Information

Ecopetrol Group

I. Operational Tables

Table 1: Gross Production per Region - Ecopetrol Group Net Interest

Production - mboed

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

∆ (%)

12M 2019

12M 2018

∆ (%)

La Cira-Infantas

25.1

28.5

(11.9%)

26.0

28.2

(7.8%)

Casabe

13.9

13.7

1.5%

13.2

13.9

(5.0%)

Yarigui

19.4

16.3

19.0%

18.3

14.8

23.6%

Otros

25.5

27.4

(6.9%)

26.4

28.1

(6.0%)

Total Región Central

83.9

85.9

(2.3%)

83.0

85.0

(2.4%)

Castilla

112.9

117.1

(3.6%)

114.1

113.9

0.2%

Chichimene

71.5

69.4

3.0%

69.1

67.7

2.1%

Cupiagua

50.5

38.7

30.5%

43.6

35.3

23.5%

Cusiana

37.9

38.1

(0.5%)

38.9

38.8

0.3%

Otros

32.7

26.8

22.0%

30.8

24.2

27.3%

Total Región Orinoquía

305.5

290.1

5.3%

296.5

279.9

5.9%

Area Huila

4.1

4.5

(8.9%)

3.9

3.7

5.4%

Area San Francisco

6.1

6.2

(1.6%)

6.3

6.0

5.0%

Area Tello

3.2

3.7

(13.5%)

3.4

3.7

(8.1%)

Otros

10.3

11.7

(12.0%)

10.6

11.9

(10.9%)

Total Región Sur

23.7

26.1

(9.2%)

24.2

25.3

(4.3%)

Rubiales

117.4

122.4

(4.1%)

119.3

119.5

(0.2%)

Caño Sur

5.6

3.3

69.7%

4.5

3.2

40.6%

Total Región Oriente

123.0

125.7

(2.1%)

123.8

122.7

0.9%

Guajira

16.3

21.1

(22.7%)

17.9

23.0

(22.2%)

Caño Limón

26.1

25.5

2.4%

25.7

25.3

1.6%

Piedemonte

29.5

32.9

(10.3%)

30.8

33.4

(7.8%)

Quifa

19.8

21.4

(7.5%)

20.5

20.8

(1.4%)

Nare

10.5

11.4

(7.9%)

10.9

12.0

(9.2%)

Otros

31.9

31.8

0.3%

31.4

33.8

(7.1%)

Total Activos con Socios

134.1

144.1

(6.9%)

137.2

148.3

(7.5%)

Total Ecopetrol S.A.

670.1

671.9

(0.3%)

664.7

661.2

0.5%

Operación Directa

536.0

528.4

1.4%

527.6

514.1

2.6%

Operación Asociada

134.1

143.5

(6.6%)

137.1

147.1

(6.8%)

Ocelote*

12.1

11.6

4.3%

11.8

11.9

(0.8%)

Otros

17.5

17.6

(0.6%)

17.7

16.3

8.6%

Total Hocol

29.6

29.2

1.4%

29.5

28.2

4.6%

Piedemonte

12.4

13.5

(8.1%)

12.9

13.7

(5.8%)

Tauramena/Rio Chitamena

0.0

0.3

(100.0%)

0.0

0.3

(100.0%)

Otros

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

Total Equión**

12.4

13.8

(10.1%)

12.9

14.0

(7.9%)

Lobitos

1.2

2.5

(52.0%)

1.2

3.0

(60.0%)

Peña Negra

2.6

1.1

136.4%

2.7

1.3

107.7%

Otros

0.7

1.4

(50.0%)

0.8

0.7

14.3%

Total Savia*

4.5

5.0

(10.0%)

4.7

5.0

(6.0%)

Dalmatian

3.7

2.3

60.9%

3.1

1.5

106.7%

K2

5.7

4.6

23.9%

5.4

4.4

22.7%

Gunflint

3.9

6.6

(40.9%)

4.7

6.1

(23.0%)

Total Ecopetrol America LLC

13.3

13.5

(1.5%)

13.2

12.0

10.0%

Total Filiales

59.7

61.5

(2.9%)

60.3

59.2

1.9%

Total Grupo Ecopetrol

729.8

733.4

(0.5%)

725

720

0.6%

*Equión and Savia do not consolidate within the Ecopetrol Group

  • Ocelote: Since 1Q 2017, in the Production of the Guarrojo contract, the Pintado and Guarrojo fields have been include along with Ocelote
    Note: Does not include Permian information

Table 2: Gross Production by Type of Crude - Ecopetrol Group

Production by Crude Type - mboed

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

∆ (%)

12M 2019

12M 2018

∆ (%)

Light

34.9

61.5

(43.3%)

36.5

63.8

(42.8%)

Medium

150.6

176.5

(14.7%)

150.3

175.1

(14.2%)

Heavy

361.7

364.5

(0.8%)

361.1

353.6

2.1%

Total

547.2

602.5

(9.2%)

547.9

592.5

(7.5%)

Table 3: Net Production* - Ecopetrol Group**

Net Production - mboed

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

∆ (%)

12M 2019

12M 2018

∆ (%)

Crude Oil

514.9

520.8

(1.1%)

514.6

509.7

1.0%

Natural Gas***

116.2

111.5

4.2%

110.2

108.6

1.5%

Total

631.1

632.3

(0.2%)

624.8

618.3

1.1%

    • Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.
      • Equion and Savia are incorporated through the equity method.
        • Gross Production includes white products.
  2. Financial Tables

Table 4: Long Term Debt - Ecopetrol* Group*

Foreign

Local

Debt (USD Millones)

Currency

Currency

Total

(USD)

(COP**)

Ecopetrol

9,403

471

9,874

Bicentenario

-

305

305

ODL

-

94

94

Bioenergy

-

124

124

Ocensa

500

0

500

Invercolsa***

-

99

99

Total

9,903

1,093

10,996

    • Nominal value of debt as of December, 2019, without including accrual interest.
  • Figures expressed in millions of dollars equivalent with the TRM as of December 31, 2019.
    ***Include: Metrogas, Gases de Oriente, Combustibles Líquidos de Colombia y Alcanos

2019 Supplementary Information

Table 5: Results by Business Segment - Ecopetrol Group*

Billion (COP)

Total revenue

Depreciation and amortization

Variable costs

Fixed costs

Cost of sales

Gross income

Operating expenses

Operating income

Financial income (loss)

Share of profit of companies

Income (loss) before income tax

Provision for income tax

Net income (loss) consolidated

Non-controlling interest

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of Ecopetrol

Impairment

Deferred tax of impairment

Net income attributable to owners of Ecopetrol

Upstream

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2019

2018

2019

2018

13.638

12.935

52.026

49.589

1.414

1.250

5.702

5.211

6.143

5.066

21.274

18.312

2.279

2.537

9.383

8.701

9.836

8.853

36.359

32.224

3.802

4.082

15.667

17.365

1.096

848

2.711

3.020

2.706

3.234

12.956

14.345

(269)

590

(583)

(70)

61

(91)

215

124

2.498

3.733

12.588

14.399

1.096

(1.590)

(2.269)

(5.691)

3.594

2.143

10.319

8.708

18

18

63

62

3.612

2.161

10.382

8.770

(1.966)

736

(1.967)

807

515

(116)

515

(138)

2.161

2.781

8.930

9.439

Downstream

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2019

2018

2019

2018

10.043

10.201

38.771

37.011

342

333

1.325

1.249

8.663

9.156

34.321

32.444

708

583

2.210

1.967

9.713

10.072

37.856

35.660

330

129

915

1.351

(665)

362

225

1.125

995

(233)

690

226

170

(965)

(947)

(1.665)

5

5

17

28

1.170

(1.193)

(240)

(1.411)

(288)

969

18

897

882

(224)

(222)

(514)

(11)

0

(11)

2

871

(224)

(233)

(512)

448

(1.062)

452

(984)

(114)

196

(115)

180

1.205

(1.090)

104

(1.316)

Midstream

Eliminations

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

4Q 2019

4Q

12M

12M

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

2019

2018

3.351

3.184

13.071

11.354

(8.451)

(8.006)

(33.021)

(30.134)

345

298

1.263

1.145

0

0

0

0

178

156

698

597

(7.437)

(6.965)

(29.117)

(26.580)

646

566

1.777

1.660

(1.011)

(1.038)

(3.878)

(3.536)

1.169

1.020

3.738

3.402

(8.448)

(8.003)

(32.995)

(30.116)

2.182

2.164

9.333

7.952

(3)

(3)

(26)

(18)

344

175

733

465

(4)

(3)

57

(18)

1.838

1.989

8.600

7.487

1

0

(83)

0

(146)

74

(100)

(275)

0

0

(40)

0

(1)

2

0

3

0

0

122

0

1.691

2.065

8.500

7.215

1

0

(1)

0

(561)

(675)

(2.816)

(2.621)

0

0

0

0

1.130

1.390

5.684

4.594

1

0

(1)

0

(325)

(314)

(1.303)

(1.042)

0

0

0

0

805

1.076

4.381

3.552

1

0

(1)

0

(233)

(170)

(233)

(170)

0

0

0

0

70

50

70

51

0

0

0

0

642

956

4.218

3.433

1

0

(1)

0

Consolidated

4Q 2019

4Q

12M

12M

2018

2019

2018

18.581

18.314

70.847

67.820

2.101

1.881

8.290

7.605

7.547

7.412

27.176

24.774

2.622

2.649

9.492

8.791

12.270

11.942

44.958

41.170

6.311

6.372

25.889

26.650

771

1.382

3.726

4.592

5.540

4.990

22.163

22.058

(245)

(300)

(1.670)

(2.010)

65

(84)

354

155

5.360

4.606

20.847

20.203

247

(1.297)

(5.067)

(7.415)

5.607

3.309

15.780

12.788

(318)

(296)

(1.251)

(978)

5.289

3.013

14.529

11.810

(1.751)

(496)

(1.748)

(347)

471

130

470

93

4.009

2.647

13.251

11.556

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

4.435

4.507

19.413

20.110

515

228

1.638

1.961

2.223

2.307

10.017

8.731

1

0

40

(4)

32,5%

34,8%

37,3%

40,6%

5,1%

2,2%

4,2%

5,3%

66,3%

72,5%

76,6%

76,9%

0,0%

0,0%

-0,1%

0,0%

7.174

7.042

31.108

30.798

38,6%

38,5%

43,9%

45,4%

Table 6: Income Statement

Billion (COP)

Local sales

Export sales

Total revenue

Fixed costs

Variable costs

Total cost of sales

Gross income

Operating expenses

Operating income

Financial result, net

Share of profit of companies

Income before income tax

Provision for income tax

Net income consolidated

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

HOCOL

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2019

2018

2019

2018

421

390

1.668

1.003

6

1

20

419

427

391

1.688

1.422

154

117

605

445

100

117

352

363

254

234

957

808

173

157

731

614

160

26

266

314

13

131

465

300

(13)

11

(13)

4

21

18

77

62

21

160

529

366

(23)

(102)

(193)

(173)

(2)

58

336

193

137

216

829

725

32,1%

55,2%

49,1%

51,0%

AMERICA INC

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2019

2018

2019

2018

16

16

49

63

185

198

767

672

201

214

816

735

61

111

395

435

(9)

76

188

203

52

187

583

638

149

27

233

97

252

(125)

288

696

(103)

152

(55)

(599)

(2)

5

(9)

(5)

0

0

0

0

(105)

157

(64)

(604)

0

0

0

0

(105)

157

(64)

(604)

25

111

411

(309)

12,4%

51,9%

50,4%

-42,0%

PROPILCO

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2019

2018

2019

2018

236

277

895

1.038

304

346

1.234

1.289

540

623

2.129

2.327

416

535

1.668

1.976

34

33

136

120

450

568

1.804

2.096

90

55

325

231

64

58

212

194

26

(3)

113

37

7

(6)

4

0

28

29

114

122

61

20

231

159

(7)

1

(39)

(14)

54

21

192

145

39

12

170

94

7,2%

1,9%

8,0%

4,0%

REFICAR

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2019

2018

2019

2018

1.968

1.548

6.967

7.702

1.506

1.771

5.898

5.218

3.474

3.319

12.865

12.920

3.042

3.179

11.619

11.630

353

344

1.276

1.230

3.395

3.523

12.895

12.860

79

(204)

(30)

60

(760)

1.016

(399)

1.341

839

(1.220)

369

(1.281)

(70)

(149)

(353)

(320)

0

0

0

0

769

(1.369)

16

(1.601)

(66)

864

40

799

703

(505)

56

(802)

163

(154)

376

411

4,7%

-4,6%

2,9%

3,2%

CENIT

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2019

2018

2019

2018

1.170

1.219

4.920

4.590

0

0

0

0

1.170

1.219

4.920

4.590

74

55

268

216

480

512

1.588

1.661

554

567

1.856

1.877

616

652

3.064

2.713

489

247

791

411

127

405

2.273

2.302

(86)

126

24

15

671

653

2.734

2.125

712

1.184

5.031

4.442

4

(203)

(735)

(866)

716

981

4.296

3.576

500

688

3.010

2.999

42,7%

56,4%

61,2%

65,3%

Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet

HOCOL

AMERICA INC

PROPILCO

REFICAR

CENIT

Billion (COP)

December

December

December

December

December

December

December

December

December

December

31, 2019

31, 2018

31, 2019

31, 2018

31, 2019

31, 2018

31, 2019

31, 2018

31, 2019

31, 2018

Current assets

1.056

701

672

549

974

934

2.187

2.465

3.925

3.569

Non-current assets

2.356

2.157

2.396

2.467

1.126

1.091

26.165

25.417

13.848

13.096

Total assets

3.412

2.858

3.068

3.016

2.100

2.025

28.352

27.882

17.773

16.665

Current liabilities

779

449

254

216

305

317

2.030

2.212

1.304

1.085

Non-current liabilities

515

417

284

228

60

90

7.391

6.910

877

692

Total liabilities

1.294

866

538

444

365

407

9.421

9.122

2.181

1.777

Equity

2.118

1.992

2.530

2.572

1.735

1.618

18.931

18.760

15.592

14.888

Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América Inc, Propilco and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period for the

Statement of Financial Situation.

Disclaimer

Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:07:09 UTC
