Ecopetrol S A : Fourth Quarter Supplemental Information

Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet

HOCOL AMERICA INC PROPILCO REFICAR CENIT Billion (COP) December December December December December December December December December December 31, 2019 31, 2018 31, 2019 31, 2018 31, 2019 31, 2018 31, 2019 31, 2018 31, 2019 31, 2018 Current assets 1.056 701 672 549 974 934 2.187 2.465 3.925 3.569 Non-current assets 2.356 2.157 2.396 2.467 1.126 1.091 26.165 25.417 13.848 13.096 Total assets 3.412 2.858 3.068 3.016 2.100 2.025 28.352 27.882 17.773 16.665 Current liabilities 779 449 254 216 305 317 2.030 2.212 1.304 1.085 Non-current liabilities 515 417 284 228 60 90 7.391 6.910 877 692 Total liabilities 1.294 866 538 444 365 407 9.421 9.122 2.181 1.777 Equity 2.118 1.992 2.530 2.572 1.735 1.618 18.931 18.760 15.592 14.888

Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América Inc, Propilco and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period for the

Statement of Financial Situation.