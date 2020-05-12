Ecopetrol S A : Supplemental Information

Table 1: Gross Production per Region - Ecopetrol Group Net Interest
Production - mboed
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
∆ (%)
Castilla
116.9
115.8
0.9%
Chichimene
71.9
69.9
2.9%
CPO-09
12.4
9.3
33.3%
Other
16.1
13.5
19.3%
Total Central Region
217.3
208.5
4.2%
Cupiagua
48.0
41.0
17.1%
Piedemonte
32.2
32.0
0.6%
Cusiana
39.0
38.5
1.3%
Recetor
10.1
6.8
48.5%
Other
129.3
118.3
9.3%
Rubiales
112.7
120.5
(6.5%)
Caño Sur
5.7
3.5
62.9%
Total South Region
118.4
124.0
(4.5%)
La Cira-Infantas
25.0
27.2
(8.1%)
Yarigui
20.3
16.2
25.3%
Casabe
14.5
13.3
9.0%
Other
27.9
25.8
8.1%
Other
87.7
82.5
6.3%
Tello
4.0
3.7
8.1%
Huila
4.9
3.8
28.9%
San Francisco
5.3
6.4
(17.2%)
Other
9.5
11.0
(13.6%)
Total Piedemonte Region
23.7
24.9
(4.8%)
Caño Limón
25.2
25.8
(2.3%)
Quifa
18.7
19.3
(3.1%)
Nare
10.1
11.2
(9.8%)
Guajira
12.8
19.5
(34.4%)
Other
33.9
31.1
9.0%
Total Assets with Partners
100.7
106.9
(5.8%)
Total Ecopetrol S.A.
677.1
665.1
1.8%
Direct Operation
557.1
526.5
5.8%
Associated Operation
120.0
138.6
(13.4%)
Ocelote*
12.2
11.6
5.2%
Otros
18.4
18.1
1.7%
Total Hocol
30.6
29.7
3.0%
Piedemonte
8.0
13.2
(39.4%)
Tauramena/Rio Chitamena
0.0
0.1
(100.0%)
Otros
0.0
0.0
-
Total Equión**
8.0
13.3
(39.8%)
Lobitos
1.0
1.2
(16.7%)
Peña Negra
2.3
2.8
(17.9%)
Otros
0.8
0.8
0.0%
Total Savia**
4.1
4.8
(14.6%)
Dalmatian
4.1
3.1
32.3%
K2
5.5
6.1
(9.8%)
Gunflint
3.3
5.8
(43.1%)
Esox
0.9
0.0
-
Total Ecopetrol America LLC
13.8
15.0
(8.0%)
Midland Basin
1.4
0.0
-
Rodeo Midland Basin
1.4
0.0
-
Total Subsidiaries
58.0
62.8
(7.6%)
Total Ecopetrol Group
735.1
727.9
1.0%
*Equión and Savia do not consolidate within the Ecopetrol Group ** Ocelote: Since 1Q 2017, in the Production of the Guarrojo contract, the Pintado and Guarrojo fields have been include
along with Ocelote
Table 2: Gross Production by Type of Crude - Ecopetrol Group
Production by Crude Type - mboed
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
∆ (%)
Light
36.6
62.7
(41.6%)
Medium
154.0
172.2
(10.6%)
Heavy
363.9
362.1
0.5%
Total
554.5
597.0
(7.1%)
Table 3: Net Production* - Ecopetrol Group**
Net Production - mboed
Crude Oil
Natural Gas
Total
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
∆ (%)
523.0 517.3 1.1%
114.7 109.4 4.8%
637.7 626.7 1.8%
Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.
Equion and Savia are incorporated through the equity method.
Gross Production includes white products.
II. Financial Tables
Table 4: Long Term Debt - Ecopetrol* Group*
Foreign
Local
Debt (USD Millions)
Currency
Currency
Total
(USD)
(COP**)
Ecopetrol
9,449
380
9,829
Bicentenario
-
234
234
ODL
-
67
67
Bioenergy
-
98
98
Ocensa
500
0
500
Invercolsa
-
78
78
Total
9,949
857
10,806
Nominal value of debt as of March, 2020 without including accrual interest.
Figures expressed in millions of dollars equivalent with the TRM as of March 31, 2020.
***Include: Metrogas, Gases de Oriente, Combustibles Líquidos de Colombia y Alcanos
Table 5: Results by Business Segment - Ecopetrol Group*
Upstream
Downstream
Midstream
Eliminations
Consolidated
Billion (COP)
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
Total revenue
10,483
11,598
8,288
8,552
3,185
3,052
(6,884)
(7,259)
15,072
15,943
Depreciation and amortization
1,503
1,343
333
333
317
295
0
(1)
2,153
1,970
Variable costs
5,050
4,614
7,317
7,692
174
164
(5,845)
(6,352)
6,696
6,118
Fixed costs
2,383
2,219
581
474
401
353
(927)
(899)
2,438
2,147
Cost of sales
8,936
8,176
8,231
8,499
892
812
(6,772)
(7,252)
11,287
10,235
Gross income
1,547
3,422
57
53
2,293
2,240
(112)
(7)
3,785
5,708
Operating expenses
629
390
390
293
171
(7)
(112)
75
1,078
751
Operating income (loss)
918
3,032
(333)
(240)
2,122
2,247
0
(82)
2,707
4,957
Financial income (loss)
(151)
(17)
(1,113)
(157)
599
(172)
0
(40)
(665)
(386)
Share of profit of companies
(51)
37
50
3
0
(1)
0
122
(1)
161
Income (loss) before income tax
716
3,052
(1,396)
(394)
2,721
2,074
0
0
2,041
4,732
Provision for income tax
(199)
(1,017)
384
26
(815)
(683)
0
0
(630)
(1,674)
Net income (loss) consolidated
517
2,035
(1,012)
(368)
1,906
1,391
0
0
1,411
3,058
Non-controlling interest
21
15
(36)
0
(332)
(328)
0
0
(347)
(313)
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of Ecopetrol
538
2,050
(1,048)
(368)
1,574
1,063
0
0
1,064
2,745
Impairment
(518)
0
(691)
0
0
0
0
0
(1,209)
0
Deferred tax of impairment
151
0
127
0
0
0
0
0
278
0
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of Ecopetrol
171
2,050
(1,612)
(368)
1,574
1,063
0
0
133
2,745
EBITDA
2,485
4,564
283
220
EBITDA Margin
23.7%
39.4%
3.4%
2.6%
2,489
2,573
78.1%
84.3%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
5,257 7,357
34.9% 46.1%
The following are the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position of the most representative subsidiaries of each segment, which consolidate the Ecopetrol Group
Table 6: Income Statement
HOCOL
AMERICA INC
Billion (COP)
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
Local sales
367
378
11
8
Export sales
5
6
159
211
Total revenue
372
384
170
219
Fixed costs
160
121
77
143
Variable costs
73
99
54
98
Total cost of sales
233
220
131
241
Gross income
139
164
39
(22)
Operating expenses
66
51
37
0
Operating income
73
113
2
(22)
Financial result, net
19
(10)
(2)
(3)
Share of profit of companies
21
18
0
0
Income before income tax
113
121
0
(25)
Provision for income tax
(23)
(40)
0
0
Net income consolidated
90
81
0
(25)
EBITDA
209
208
87
122
EBITDA Margin
56.2%
54.2%
51.2%
55.7%
PROPILCO
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
202 219
336 310
538 529
417 439
3532
452 471
8658
5349
339
3
20
32
(3)
5829
48
25
8.9%
4.7%
REFICAR
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
1,474 1,553
1,026 1,192
2,500 2,745
2,472 2,441
306 306
2,778 2,747
(2)
859 118
(1,137)(120)
(70)
00
(1,198) (190)
241 (30)
(220)
(177)
111
-7.1%
4.0%
CENIT
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
1,310 1,191
00
1,310 1,191
7764
422 363
499 427
811 764
8966
722 698
(7)
708
2,004 1,399
(229)
1,601 1,170
849 815
64.8% 68.4%
Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet
HOCOL
AMERICA INC
PROPILCO
REFICAR
CENIT
March
December
March
December
March
December
March
December
March
December
Billion (COP)
31,
31,
31,
31,
31,
31, 2019
31, 2019
31, 2019
31, 2019
31, 2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
Current assets
1,168
1,056
787
672
1,272
974
1,870
2,187
2,893
3,925
Non-current assets
2,709
2,356
2,903
2,396
1,296
1,126
31,014
26,165
13,763
13,848
Total assets
3,877
3,412
3,690
3,068
2,568
2,100
32,884
28,352
16,656
17,773
Current liabilities
679
779
207
254
424
305
1,978
2,030
2,138
1,304
Non-current liabilities
540
515
350
284
89
60
9,211
7,391
901
877
Total liabilities
1,219
1,294
557
538
513
365
11,189
9,421
3,039
2,181
Equity
2,658
2,118
3,133
2,530
2,055
1,735
21,695
18,931
13,617
15,592
Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América LLC, Propilco and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period for the
