ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 05/11
2065 COP   +1.23%
03:30aECOPETROL S A : announces the dates of the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
PU
03:30aECOPETROL S A : 2020 First Quarter Report of Results
PU
03:30aECOPETROL S A : Supplemental Information
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecopetrol S A : Supplemental Information

05/12/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Ecopetrol Group

I. Operational Tables

Table 1: Gross Production per Region - Ecopetrol Group Net Interest

Production - mboed

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

∆ (%)

Castilla

116.9

115.8

0.9%

Chichimene

71.9

69.9

2.9%

CPO-09

12.4

9.3

33.3%

Other

16.1

13.5

19.3%

Total Central Region

217.3

208.5

4.2%

Cupiagua

48.0

41.0

17.1%

Piedemonte

32.2

32.0

0.6%

Cusiana

39.0

38.5

1.3%

Recetor

10.1

6.8

48.5%

Other

129.3

118.3

9.3%

Rubiales

112.7

120.5

(6.5%)

Caño Sur

5.7

3.5

62.9%

Total South Region

118.4

124.0

(4.5%)

La Cira-Infantas

25.0

27.2

(8.1%)

Yarigui

20.3

16.2

25.3%

Casabe

14.5

13.3

9.0%

Other

27.9

25.8

8.1%

Other

87.7

82.5

6.3%

Tello

4.0

3.7

8.1%

Huila

4.9

3.8

28.9%

San Francisco

5.3

6.4

(17.2%)

Other

9.5

11.0

(13.6%)

Total Piedemonte Region

23.7

24.9

(4.8%)

Caño Limón

25.2

25.8

(2.3%)

Quifa

18.7

19.3

(3.1%)

Nare

10.1

11.2

(9.8%)

Guajira

12.8

19.5

(34.4%)

Other

33.9

31.1

9.0%

Total Assets with Partners

100.7

106.9

(5.8%)

Total Ecopetrol S.A.

677.1

665.1

1.8%

Direct Operation

557.1

526.5

5.8%

Associated Operation

120.0

138.6

(13.4%)

Ocelote*

12.2

11.6

5.2%

Otros

18.4

18.1

1.7%

Total Hocol

30.6

29.7

3.0%

Piedemonte

8.0

13.2

(39.4%)

Tauramena/Rio Chitamena

0.0

0.1

(100.0%)

Otros

0.0

0.0

-

Total Equión**

8.0

13.3

(39.8%)

Lobitos

1.0

1.2

(16.7%)

Peña Negra

2.3

2.8

(17.9%)

Otros

0.8

0.8

0.0%

Total Savia**

4.1

4.8

(14.6%)

Dalmatian

4.1

3.1

32.3%

K2

5.5

6.1

(9.8%)

Gunflint

3.3

5.8

(43.1%)

Esox

0.9

0.0

-

Total Ecopetrol America LLC

13.8

15.0

(8.0%)

Midland Basin

1.4

0.0

-

Rodeo Midland Basin

1.4

0.0

-

Total Subsidiaries

58.0

62.8

(7.6%)

Total Ecopetrol Group

735.1

727.9

1.0%

*Equión and Savia do not consolidate within the Ecopetrol Group ** Ocelote: Since 1Q 2017, in the Production of the Guarrojo contract, the Pintado and Guarrojo fields have been include

along with Ocelote

Table 2: Gross Production by Type of Crude - Ecopetrol Group

Production by Crude Type - mboed

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

∆ (%)

Light

36.6

62.7

(41.6%)

Medium

154.0

172.2

(10.6%)

Heavy

363.9

362.1

0.5%

Total

554.5

597.0

(7.1%)

Table 3: Net Production* - Ecopetrol Group**

Net Production - mboed

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Total

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

∆ (%)

523.0 517.3 1.1%

114.7 109.4 4.8%

637.7 626.7 1.8%

  • Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.
    • Equion and Savia are incorporated through the equity method.
      • Gross Production includes white products.

II. Financial Tables

Table 4: Long Term Debt - Ecopetrol* Group*

Foreign

Local

Debt (USD Millions)

Currency

Currency

Total

(USD)

(COP**)

Ecopetrol

9,449

380

9,829

Bicentenario

-

234

234

ODL

-

67

67

Bioenergy

-

98

98

Ocensa

500

0

500

Invercolsa

-

78

78

Total

9,949

857

10,806

    • Nominal value of debt as of March, 2020 without including accrual interest.
  • Figures expressed in millions of dollars equivalent with the TRM as of March 31, 2020.
    ***Include: Metrogas, Gases de Oriente, Combustibles Líquidos de Colombia y Alcanos

Table 5: Results by Business Segment - Ecopetrol Group*

Upstream

Downstream

Midstream

Eliminations

Consolidated

Billion (COP)

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

Total revenue

10,483

11,598

8,288

8,552

3,185

3,052

(6,884)

(7,259)

15,072

15,943

Depreciation and amortization

1,503

1,343

333

333

317

295

0

(1)

2,153

1,970

Variable costs

5,050

4,614

7,317

7,692

174

164

(5,845)

(6,352)

6,696

6,118

Fixed costs

2,383

2,219

581

474

401

353

(927)

(899)

2,438

2,147

Cost of sales

8,936

8,176

8,231

8,499

892

812

(6,772)

(7,252)

11,287

10,235

Gross income

1,547

3,422

57

53

2,293

2,240

(112)

(7)

3,785

5,708

Operating expenses

629

390

390

293

171

(7)

(112)

75

1,078

751

Operating income (loss)

918

3,032

(333)

(240)

2,122

2,247

0

(82)

2,707

4,957

Financial income (loss)

(151)

(17)

(1,113)

(157)

599

(172)

0

(40)

(665)

(386)

Share of profit of companies

(51)

37

50

3

0

(1)

0

122

(1)

161

Income (loss) before income tax

716

3,052

(1,396)

(394)

2,721

2,074

0

0

2,041

4,732

Provision for income tax

(199)

(1,017)

384

26

(815)

(683)

0

0

(630)

(1,674)

Net income (loss) consolidated

517

2,035

(1,012)

(368)

1,906

1,391

0

0

1,411

3,058

Non-controlling interest

21

15

(36)

0

(332)

(328)

0

0

(347)

(313)

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of Ecopetrol

538

2,050

(1,048)

(368)

1,574

1,063

0

0

1,064

2,745

Impairment

(518)

0

(691)

0

0

0

0

0

(1,209)

0

Deferred tax of impairment

151

0

127

0

0

0

0

0

278

0

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of Ecopetrol

171

2,050

(1,612)

(368)

1,574

1,063

0

0

133

2,745

EBITDA

2,485

4,564

283

220

EBITDA Margin

23.7%

39.4%

3.4%

2.6%

2,489

2,573

78.1%

84.3%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

5,257 7,357

34.9% 46.1%

The following are the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position of the most representative subsidiaries of each segment, which consolidate the Ecopetrol Group

Table 6: Income Statement

HOCOL

AMERICA INC

Billion (COP)

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

Local sales

367

378

11

8

Export sales

5

6

159

211

Total revenue

372

384

170

219

Fixed costs

160

121

77

143

Variable costs

73

99

54

98

Total cost of sales

233

220

131

241

Gross income

139

164

39

(22)

Operating expenses

66

51

37

0

Operating income

73

113

2

(22)

Financial result, net

19

(10)

(2)

(3)

Share of profit of companies

21

18

0

0

Income before income tax

113

121

0

(25)

Provision for income tax

(23)

(40)

0

0

Net income consolidated

90

81

0

(25)

EBITDA

209

208

87

122

EBITDA Margin

56.2%

54.2%

51.2%

55.7%

PROPILCO

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

202 219

336 310

538 529

417 439

3532

452 471

8658

5349

339

  1. 3
  1. 20
  2. 32
  1. (3)

5829

48

25

8.9%

4.7%

REFICAR

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

1,474 1,553

1,026 1,192

2,500 2,745

2,472 2,441

306 306

2,778 2,747

  1. (2)

859 118

(1,137)(120)

  1. (70)
    00

(1,198) (190)

241 (30)

  1. (220)

(177)

111

-7.1%

4.0%

CENIT

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

1,310 1,191

00

1,310 1,191

7764

422 363

499 427

811 764

8966

722 698

  1. (7)
  1. 708

2,004 1,399

  1. (229)

1,601 1,170

849 815

64.8% 68.4%

Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet

HOCOL

AMERICA INC

PROPILCO

REFICAR

CENIT

March

December

March

December

March

December

March

December

March

December

Billion (COP)

31,

31,

31,

31,

31,

31, 2019

31, 2019

31, 2019

31, 2019

31, 2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Current assets

1,168

1,056

787

672

1,272

974

1,870

2,187

2,893

3,925

Non-current assets

2,709

2,356

2,903

2,396

1,296

1,126

31,014

26,165

13,763

13,848

Total assets

3,877

3,412

3,690

3,068

2,568

2,100

32,884

28,352

16,656

17,773

Current liabilities

679

779

207

254

424

305

1,978

2,030

2,138

1,304

Non-current liabilities

540

515

350

284

89

60

9,211

7,391

901

877

Total liabilities

1,219

1,294

557

538

513

365

11,189

9,421

3,039

2,181

Equity

2,658

2,118

3,133

2,530

2,055

1,735

21,695

18,931

13,617

15,592

Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América LLC, Propilco and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period for the

Statement of Financial Situation.

Disclaimer

Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 07:29:01 UTC
