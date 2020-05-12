Ecopetrol S A : Supplemental Information

The following are the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position of the most representative subsidiaries of each segment, which consolidate the Ecopetrol Group

Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet

HOCOL AMERICA INC PROPILCO REFICAR CENIT March December March December March December March December March December Billion (COP) 31, 31, 31, 31, 31, 31, 2019 31, 2019 31, 2019 31, 2019 31, 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Current assets 1,168 1,056 787 672 1,272 974 1,870 2,187 2,893 3,925 Non-current assets 2,709 2,356 2,903 2,396 1,296 1,126 31,014 26,165 13,763 13,848 Total assets 3,877 3,412 3,690 3,068 2,568 2,100 32,884 28,352 16,656 17,773 Current liabilities 679 779 207 254 424 305 1,978 2,030 2,138 1,304 Non-current liabilities 540 515 350 284 89 60 9,211 7,391 901 877 Total liabilities 1,219 1,294 557 538 513 365 11,189 9,421 3,039 2,181 Equity 2,658 2,118 3,133 2,530 2,055 1,735 21,695 18,931 13,617 15,592

Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América LLC, Propilco and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period for the

Statement of Financial Situation.