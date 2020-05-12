Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  >  Ecopetrol S.A.    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 05/11
2065 COP   +1.23%
03:30aECOPETROL S A : announces the dates of the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
PU
03:30aECOPETROL S A : 2020 First Quarter Report of Results
PU
03:30aECOPETROL S A : Supplemental Information
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecopetrol S A : announces the dates of the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:30am EDT

MATERIAL INFORMATION

Ecopetrol announces the dates of the First Quarter 2020

Earnings Report

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company) announces that on May 11, 2020 after market close, it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. On Tuesday, May 12, Ecopetrol's senior management will host two conference calls to review the results. Please find below the timing, dial-in and links to access the conferences:

Spanish Conference Call

English Conference Call

08:00 a.m. Col Time

09:30 a.m. Col Time

09:00 a.m. NY Time

10:30 a.m. NY Time

US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371

Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #: : 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #

Local Colombia Dial-in #

(Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924

(Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924

Passcode: 49610935

Passcode: 49610942

Participants from different countries may look for different international numbers to the ones mentioned above by consulting the following link:

https://www.conferenceplus.com/AlternateNumbers/alternatenumbers.aspx?100875&t=P&

o=UBjCWZyRqpQRbj

Questions for the Q&A session should be submitte through the webcast chat:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2263597/FEB6CAD7518043B61275C152A41DCDA7

(Spanish)

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2291417/A3A007F529285119354B08F27E383687

(English)

The earnings release, slide presentation, live webcast and the replay of the conference calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website: www.ecopetrol.com.co

MATERIAL INFORMATION

Please verify in advance proper operation of the webcast in your browser. We recommend the usage of the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Google Chrome y Mozilla Firefox.

The replay of the calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website (www.ecopetrol.com.co).

Bogotá, May 5, 2020

-----------------------------------------

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward- looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Juan Pablo Crane de Narváez

Head of Capital Markets

Phone: (+571) 234 5190

E-mail:investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Jorge Mauricio Tellez

Media Relations (Colombia)

Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329

E-mail:mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

Disclaimer

Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 07:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ECOPETROL S.A.
03:30aECOPETROL S A : announces the dates of the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
PU
03:30aECOPETROL S A : 2020 First Quarter Report of Results
PU
03:30aECOPETROL S A : Supplemental Information
PU
04/17ECOPETROL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/24Latin America's oil producers sweat to cover costs as price war takes toll
RE
03/19ECOPETROL S A : adopts preventive measures to protect its shareholders at the Ge..
PU
03/17ECOPETROL S A : Taking Measure to Address Market Conditions
DJ
03/17ECOPETROL S A : announces measures to address current market conditions
PU
02/25ECOPETROL S A : Fourth Quarter Quarterly Report
PU
02/25ECOPETROL S A : Fourth Quarter Supplemental Information
PU
More news
Financials (COP)
Sales 2020 54 089 B
EBIT 2020 9 828 B
Net income 2020 2 753 B
Debt 2020 34 024 B
Yield 2020 10,5%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 7,68x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 84 906 B
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 791,85  COP
Last Close Price 2 065,00  COP
Spread / Highest target 74,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Felipe Bayón Pardo Chief Executive Officer
Maria Catalina Escobar Hoyos Manager-Capital Markets
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Jaime Caballero Uribe Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.0.73%21 715
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.32%1 657 796
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-41.75%126 557
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.00%109 668
TOTAL S.A.-34.18%92 127
GAZPROM-0.53%59 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group