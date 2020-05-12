Ecopetrol S A : announces the dates of the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report

MATERIAL INFORMATION

Ecopetrol announces the dates of the First Quarter 2020

Earnings Report

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company) announces that on May 11, 2020 after market close, it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. On Tuesday, May 12, Ecopetrol's senior management will host two conference calls to review the results. Please find below the timing, dial-in and links to access the conferences:

Spanish Conference Call English Conference Call 08:00 a.m. Col Time 09:30 a.m. Col Time 09:00 a.m. NY Time 10:30 a.m. NY Time US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405 US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405 US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371 US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371 Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041 Local Colombia Dial-in #: : 57 1 380 8041 Local Colombia Dial-in # Local Colombia Dial-in # (Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924 (Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924 Passcode: 49610935 Passcode: 49610942

Participants from different countries may look for different international numbers to the ones mentioned above by consulting the following link:

https://www.conferenceplus.com/AlternateNumbers/alternatenumbers.aspx?100875&t=P&

o=UBjCWZyRqpQRbj

Questions for the Q&A session should be submitte through the webcast chat:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2263597/FEB6CAD7518043B61275C152A41DCDA7

(Spanish)

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2291417/A3A007F529285119354B08F27E383687

(English)

The earnings release, slide presentation, live webcast and the replay of the conference calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website: www.ecopetrol.com.co