ECOPETROL SA

(EC)
  Report  
Ecopetrol : Announces Conference Call about Strategic Partnership with Occidental to Develop Acreage in Midland Basin

07/31/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company) announces that on August 1st, Ecopetrol's senior management will host two conference calls to review the joint venture with Occidental Petroleum Corporation to develop Occidental's Midland Basin properties in the Permian Basin. Please find below the timing, dial-in and links to access the conferences:

Spanish Conference Call

English Conference Call

1:00 p.m. Col Time

2:00 p.m. Col Time

2:00 p.m. NY Time

3:00 p.m. NY Time

US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371

Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #

(Free Toll):  01 800 9 156 924

Local Colombia Dial-in #

(Free Toll):  01 800 9 156 924

Passcode: 48891871

Passcode: 48891874

Participants from different countries may look for different international numbers to the ones mentioned above by consulting the following link: http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&a=UIytMcSKvkZdyb

The earnings release, slide presentation and live webcast of the conference calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website: www.ecopetrol.com.co and at the following links:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2059759/E240216F46EAFB49309D196E39AE00A3 (Spanish)

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2059744/4CBBA0FF8C9AFEF0495AEC07B14D1AEA (English)

Please verify in advance proper operation of the webcast in your browser. We recommend the usage of the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Google Chrome y Mozilla Firefox.

The replay of the calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website (www.ecopetrol.com.co).

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:                 

Capital Markets Manager
María Catalina Escobar
Phone: (+571) 234 5190
E-mail: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Media Relations (Colombia)
Jorge Mauricio Tellez
Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329
E-mail: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-announces-conference-call-about-strategic-partnership-with-occidental-to-develop-acreage-in-midland-basin-300894538.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
