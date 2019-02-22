Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ecopetrol SA    EC

ECOPETROL SA

(EC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ecopetrol : Announces Timing of the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Report and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 06:12pm EST

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company) announces that on February 26th, 2018 after market close, it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth and full year 2018. On Wednesday, February 27th, Ecopetrol's senior management will host two conference calls to review the results. Please find below the timing, dial-in and links to access the conferences:

Ecopetrol Logo.

    

Spanish Conference Call

English Conference Call

08:00 a.m. Col Time

09:30 a.m. Col Time



US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371

US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371  

Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #: : 57 1 380 8041

Local Colombia Dial-in #

(Free Toll):  01 800 9 156 924

Local Colombia Dial-in #

(Free Toll):  01 800 9 156 924

Passcode: 48165856

Passcode: 48165858

Participants from different countries may look for different international numbers to the ones mentioned above by consulting the following link:
http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&;a=UxbCzHWhYBphvR

The earnings release, slide presentation and live webcast of the conference calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website: www.ecopetrol.com.co and at the following links:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1924686/928EF2CE66DEBDD1250790C13C879910 (Spanish)

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1924706/1798AABC0B837E7ECCF526D3E9B5613A (English)

Please verify in advance proper operation of the webcast in your browser. We recommend the usage of the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Google Chrome y Mozilla Firefox.

The replay of the calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website (www.ecopetrol.com.co).

-----------------------------------------

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:                 

Capital Markets Manager 
María Catalina Escobar
Phone: (+571) 234 5190
E-mail: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Media Relations (Colombia
Jorge Mauricio Tellez
Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329 
E-mail: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95646/ecopetrol_s_a__logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-announces-timing-of-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-earnings-report-and-conference-call-300800635.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECOPETROL SA
06:12pECOPETROL : Announces Timing of the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings R..
PR
09:37aECOPETROL S A : Group increases its hydrocarbon reserves, proven reserves mount ..
AQ
01/02ECOPETROL : Launches Environmental Technology to Reduce Emissions
AQ
2018ECOPETROL S.A. : Announces the Redemption of its International Bond Issued in 20..
PR
2018ECOPETROL : expands its presence in Brazil's Pre-Salt in alliance with Shell and..
PR
2018ECOPETROL S.A. : - Resignation of Vice-President of Transformation
AQ
2018ECOPETROL : Fitch Ratings upgrades Ecopetrol S.A.'s stand-alone credit profile a..
PR
2018ECOPETROL : Fitch Ratings upgrades Ecopetrol S.A.'s stand-alone credit profile a..
AQ
2018ECOPETROL : Announces the Redemption of its SEC Registered International Bond Is..
AQ
2018ECOPETROL S.A. : Announces the Redemption of Its SEC Registered International Bo..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.