Ecopetrol : Minority Shareholders nominate Carlos Gustavo Cano Sanz to be part of Ecopetrol's Board of Directors

Minority Shareholders nominate Carlos Gustavo Cano Sanz to be part of Ecopetrol's Board of Directors

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that together with the subscription of the Declaration of the Nation as majority shareholder and according to the established procedure, the representatives of the minority shareholders, deposited at the Company a document through which they agree to nominate Dr. CARLOS GUSTAVO CANO SANZ as their Board of Directors candidate. This agreement will be sent to the Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit for the relevant purposes.

The complete text of the document signed by the minority shareholders may be consulted at the following link:

https://www.ecopetrol.com.co/documentos/inversionistas/Acta%20Acuerdo%20Accionistas%20Minoritarios%20AGA%202019.pdf (available in Spanish)

Bogotá D.C., January 28, 2019

