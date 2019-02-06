Ecopetrol : Minority Shareholders nominate Carlos Gustavo Cano Sanz to be part of Ecopetrol's Board of Directors

Log in
ECOPETROL SA (ECO)
02/06/2019 | 05:40pm EST

MATERIAL INFORMATION

Minority Shareholders nominate Carlos Gustavo Cano Sanz to be part of Ecopetrol's Board of Directors

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that together with the subscription of the Declaration of the Nation as majority shareholder and according to the established procedure, the representatives of the minority shareholders, deposited at the Company a document through which they agree to nominate Dr. CARLOS GUSTAVO CANO SANZ as their Board of Directors candidate. This agreement will be sent to the Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit for the relevant purposes.

The complete text of the document signed by the minority shareholders may be consulted at the following link:

https://www.ecopetrol.com.co/documentos/inversionistas/Acta%20Acuerdo%20Accionistas%20Minoritarios%20AGA%202019.pdf (available in Spanish)

Bogotá D.C., January 28, 2019

-----------------------------------------

Ecopetrol is Colombia's largest firm and is an integrated oil company that is among the 50 largest in the world and the four largest in Latin America. In addition to Colombia, where it generates over 60% of the country's

production, it is active in exploration and production in Brazil, Peru and the United States (Gulf of Mexico).

Ecopetrol operates the largest refinery in Colombia and most of the country's oil-pipeline and polyduct network, and is significantly increasing its share in bio-fuels.

This press release contains statements relating to business prospects, estimates of operating and financial

results, and Ecopetrol's growth prospects. All are projections, and therefore are based solely on management's expectations of the company's future and its continuous access to capital to finance the company's sales plan.

Achieving these estimates in the future depends on its performance under given market conditions, regulations, competition, performance of the Colombian economy and industry, among other factors; therefore, they are subject to change without prior notice.

For further information, contact:

Head of Capital Markets

Maria Catalina Escobar Telephone: +571-234-5190

Email: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Media Relations (Colombia)

Jorge Mauricio Tellez Telephone: + 571-234-4329

Email: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

Disclaimer

Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:39:02 UTC
Financials (COP)
Sales 2018 68 413 B
EBIT 2018 23 571 B
Net income 2018 13 559 B
Debt 2018 27 852 B
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 8,95
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,18x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 121 294 B
Chart ECOPETROL SA
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 234  COP
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Felipe Bayón Pardo Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alfredo Cure Cure Chairman
Jaime Caballero Uribe Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Rafael Ernesto Guzmán Ayala Vice President-Technical
Andrés Mantilla Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOPETROL SA39 057
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.77%263 393
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.94%190 091
TOTAL5.89%147 722
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS14.95%101 868
EQUINOR8.60%78 765
