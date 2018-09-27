Notice to the Market

São Paulo, September 27, 2018 - ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ('Company' or 'EcoRodovias'), with regard to the article published on September 27, 2018 by the newspaper 'Folha de S. Paulo' regarding EcoRodovias, hereby clarifies that no payment was made by companies pertaining to the group to obtain insider information or lobby for issues of Elog's interest with the government.

Elog, a logistic company that was part of the group at the time, had institutional interest in opening the bonded warehousing market for free competition, as opposed to the current restrictive system, such that bonded warehouses could be relocated to areas of higher demand for logistics services.

Spindola Palmeira Advogados and LBS Consultoria e Participações Ltda., the firms mentioned in the article, were hired by companies pertaining to the group to provide, respectively, consulting services and legal opinion on tax and social security matters and consulting services on customs and tax matters. In both cases, there is proof of the provision of services by the contractors.

The Company is gathering all information requested by the Federal Prosecution Office and will submit it within the established deadline.



The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held corporation listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with the applicable law in force.



