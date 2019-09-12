Log in
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO LTD

(603486)
ECOVACS ROBOTICS : Unveils New Brand Visual Identity and DEEBOT's “Nothing Missed” Cleaning Experience at IFA Berlin 2019

09/12/2019 | 03:47am EDT

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a leader in home service robotics, unveiled its new brand Visual Identity (VI) at IFA Berlin 2019.

“ECOVACS launched the new brand VI, aiming to build a brand image attracting new generation of young consumers who love new tech gadgets and also appreciate the aesthetics and practical value of our home service robotics,” said Jonathan Tang, Vice President, Head of Global Business at ECOVACS ROBOTICS. The VI will help ECOVACS communicate with consumers and develop brand equity both online and offline, in domestic and overseas markets.

ECOVACS’ new brand VI was inspired by the art of “surrounding”. A satellite orbits the earth, creating the tides that play a critical role in supporting all life on the planet. ECOVACS envisions the same relationship for our robots and humans, and deeply believes that, from tools to housekeepers to companions, robots will become an indispensable part of human beings’ lives as an eternal companion that works quietly and elegantly, offering humans a clean-living space.

“ECOVACS aims to play a key role in the development of the service robotics industry in the next 20 or even 100 years,” Tang explained at the new VI launch. “The new brand VI goes well beyond a Logo. It represents ECOVACS’ brand spirit which is innovative and vibrant, as well as our commitment to building an intelligent home service robotics brand. ECOVACS robots are already the first choice of over 15 million families around the world.”

At IFA 2019, ECOVACS introduced several new signature products, including the DEEBOT OZMO 950, the company’s first AI-powered floor cleaning robot, the DEEBOT OZMO 960, and the industry’s first-of-its-kind window cleaning robot, the WINBOT X. Visitors enjoyed a hands-on experience with this cutting-edge technology in an authentic service environment.

The DEEBOT OZMO 950 features ECOVACS’ Smart Navi™ 3.0 Laser Mapping and Navigation Technology and OZMO™ Mopping Technology that together ensure a “Nothing Missed” cleaning experience. Showcasing its completely automated and uninterrupted floor cleaning experience, the DEEBOT OZMO 950 was the recipient of the IFA Product Technical Innovation Award - “Mapping Technology Innovation Gold Award”.


© Business Wire 2019
