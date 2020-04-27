Log in
ECR Minerals : AGM Statement

04/27/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

27 April 2020

ECR MINERALS plc

('ECR Minerals', 'ECR' or the 'Company')

RESULTS OF AGM

ECR Minerals plc (LON: ECR), the gold exploration and development company focussed on Australia, is pleased to announce that at the Company's annual general meeting (AGM) held at 9:00am today all resolutions proposed were passed.

MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) No. 596/2014

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service (RIS), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ECR Minerals plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7929 1010

David Tang, Non-Executive Chairman

Craig Brown, Director & CEO

Email:

info@ecrminerals.com

Website: www.ecrminerals.com

WH Ireland Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)161 832 2174

Nominated Adviser

Katy Mitchell/James Sinclair-Ford

SI Capital Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)1483 413500

Broker

Nick Emerson

ABOUT ECR MINERALS PLC

ECR is a mineral exploration and development company. ECR's wholly owned Australian subsidiary Mercator Gold Australia Pty Ltd has 100% ownership of the Bailieston and Creswick gold projects in central Victoria, Australia and the Windidda project in the Yilgarn region, Western Australia.

ECR has earned a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project, an advanced exploration project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines. An NI43-101 technical report was completed in respect of the Danglay project in December 2015 and is available for download from ECR's website.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005686/en/

ECR Minerals plc

Source: ECR Minerals plc

Disclaimer

ECR Minerals plc published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 17:17:15 UTC
