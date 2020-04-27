ECR Minerals : AGM Statement

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
27 April 2020
ECR MINERALS plc
('ECR Minerals', 'ECR' or the 'Company')
RESULTS OF AGM
ECR Minerals plc (LON: ECR), the gold exploration and development company focussed on Australia, is pleased to announce that at the Company's annual general meeting (AGM) held at 9:00am today all resolutions proposed were passed.
MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) No. 596/2014
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service (RIS), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
|
ECR Minerals plc
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7929 1010
|
|
David Tang, Non-Executive Chairman
|
|
|
|
Craig Brown, Director & CEO
|
|
|
|
Email:
info@ecrminerals.com
|
|
|
|
Website: www.ecrminerals.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WH Ireland Ltd
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)161 832 2174
|
|
Nominated Adviser
|
|
|
|
Katy Mitchell/James Sinclair-Ford
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SI Capital Ltd
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)1483 413500
|
|
Broker
|
|
|
|
Nick Emerson
|
|
|
ABOUT ECR MINERALS PLC
ECR is a mineral exploration and development company. ECR's wholly owned Australian subsidiary Mercator Gold Australia Pty Ltd has 100% ownership of the Bailieston and Creswick gold projects in central Victoria, Australia and the Windidda project in the Yilgarn region, Western Australia.
ECR has earned a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project, an advanced exploration project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines. An NI43-101 technical report was completed in respect of the Danglay project in December 2015 and is available for download from ECR's website.
