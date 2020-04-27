ECR Minerals : AGM Statement

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

27 April 2020

ECR MINERALS plc

('ECR Minerals', 'ECR' or the 'Company')

RESULTS OF AGM

ECR Minerals plc (LON: ECR), the gold exploration and development company focussed on Australia, is pleased to announce that at the Company's annual general meeting (AGM) held at 9:00am today all resolutions proposed were passed.

MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) No. 596/2014

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service (RIS), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ECR Minerals plc Tel: +44 (0)20 7929 1010 David Tang, Non-Executive Chairman Craig Brown, Director & CEO Email: info@ecrminerals.com Website: www.ecrminerals.com WH Ireland Ltd Tel: +44 (0)161 832 2174 Nominated Adviser Katy Mitchell/James Sinclair-Ford SI Capital Ltd Tel: +44 (0)1483 413500 Broker Nick Emerson

ABOUT ECR MINERALS PLC

ECR is a mineral exploration and development company. ECR's wholly owned Australian subsidiary Mercator Gold Australia Pty Ltd has 100% ownership of the Bailieston and Creswick gold projects in central Victoria, Australia and the Windidda project in the Yilgarn region, Western Australia.

ECR has earned a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project, an advanced exploration project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines. An NI43-101 technical report was completed in respect of the Danglay project in December 2015 and is available for download from ECR's website.

