ECR Minerals : Creswick Gold – Resource Geologist Appointment

Creswick Gold - Resource Geologist Appointment

24 June 2019

ECR MINERALS plc

('ECR Minerals', 'ECR' or the 'Company')

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR), the precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Whitehouse, of Australian Exploration Field Services Pty Limited, as a consultant resource geologist to the Company.

Mr Whitehouse holds a BSc Geology from the Victoria University of Wellington and has over 40 years' experience in the provision of technical services to the resources industry with an emphasis on resource modelling, JORC and NI 43-101 reporting, business development, data management and associated IT solutions.

With extensive experience of Victoria exploration, and resource modelling, and as a former Chair and current committee member of the Central Victoria branch of AusIMM, Mr Whitehouse brings valuable skills and capabilities to complement the ECR technical team.

Craig Brown, Chief Executive Officer commented: 'I am delighted to announce the appointment of Keith Whitehouse as an adviser to the Company. Keith's knowledge and experience will be applied immediately with regard to our ongoing work at Creswick, where we are seeking to quantify gold mineralisation in a manner that, if applicable, can be embodied within a JORC compliant resource.

In addition Keith's skills will be of further value in respect of other projects in our Victorian portfolio, especially those where knowledge and experience relevant to resource modelling in a nuggetty environment are required.'

ABOUT ECR MINERALS PLC

ECR is a mineral exploration and development company. ECR's wholly owned Australian subsidiary Mercator Gold Australia Pty Limited has 100% ownership of the Avoca, Bailieston, Creswick, Moormbool and Timor gold exploration licences in central Victoria, Australia and the Windidda Gold Project in the Yilgarn Region, Western Australia.

ECR has earned a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project, an advanced exploration project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines. An NI43-101 technical report was completed in respect of the Danglay project in December 2015 and is available for download from ECR's website.

ECR's wholly owned Argentine subsidiary Ochre Mining has 100% ownership of the SLM gold project in La Rioja, Argentina. Exploration at SLM has focused on identifying small tonnage mesothermal gold deposits which may be suitable for relatively near-term production.

