ECR Minerals : Windidda Gold Project Update – Yilgarn Region Australia

Windidda Gold Project Update - Yilgarn Region Australia

15 April 2019

ECR MINERALS plc

('ECR Minerals', 'ECR' or the 'Company')

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR), the precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the Company has commenced processing and interpretation of airborne and ground geophysics in respect of the Company's 100% owned Windidda gold project (the 'Project') in Western Australia.

Readers are advised to consult the Company's previous announcement outlining the submission of licence applications by the Company to form the Windidda gold project:

https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/ecr_minerals/news/rns/story/rgkd6zw

Highlights:

Consultants instructed by ECR are now completing geophysical data processing and modelling to determine structural trends within, and the depth to, an interpreted buried Archaen greenstone belt at the Project;

As reported in January 2019 nine new licence applications which comprise the Windidda Project have been submitted covering approximately 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton;

The application areas have been identified as a potential greenstone hosted orogenic gold exploration opportunity with significant potential to contain Archaen greenstones buried beneath cover;

The under cover greenstone exploration model has been successfully tested to date by Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) at its Ernest Giles project located approximately 125km east of ECR's Windidda gold project;

The processing and interpretation of airborne and ground geophysics is an important element in the determination of high profile drill targets, expected to be amenable to cost effective air core drilling enabling the rapid assessment of the potential for gold mineralisation.

Craig Brown, Chief Executive Officer commented: 'I am pleased to announce that we have launched the next crucial stage in the development of our understanding of scale of the Windidda gold project.

The work being undertaken will greatly assist our understanding of the Project and help us to focus on the higher profile target areas for follow up drilling.

The feedback from this work will be available to the Company shortly and will enable us to advance our operational planning, including the development of key drill targets in our search for high impact gold mineralisation.'

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

Information disclosed in this announcement has been reviewed by Samuel Garrett Non-executive Director of ECR Minerals and a Competent Person within the meaning of Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and for the purposes of the AIM Rules.

Mr Garrett holds a BSc (Hons) in Geology and an MSc in Economic Geology from the University of Tasmania. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (USA).

MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) No. 596/2014

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service (RIS), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

ABOUT ECR MINERALS PLC

ECR is a mineral exploration and development company. ECR's wholly owned Australian subsidiary Mercator Gold Australia Pty Limited has 100% ownership of the Avoca, Bailieston, Creswick, Moormbool and Timor gold exploration licences in central Victoria, Australia and the Windidda Gold Project in the Yilgarn Region, Western Australia.

ECR has earned a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project, an advanced exploration project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines. An NI43-101 technical report was completed in respect of the Danglay project in December 2015 and is available for download from ECR's website.

ECR's wholly owned Argentine subsidiary Ochre Mining has 100% ownership of the SLM gold project in La Rioja, Argentina. Exploration at SLM has focused on identifying small tonnage mesothermal gold deposits which may be suitable for relatively near-term production.

ECR Minerals plc

