Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ECSC Group plc    ECSC   GB00BYMJ4J99

ECSC GROUP PLC

(ECSC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/25 04:54:02 am
90 GBp   +16.13%
05:28aECSC : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
05:08aECSC : Board Changes
PU
03/12ECSC : Managed Services Major Contract Wins
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECSC : Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:08am EDT

25 March 2020

ECSC Group plc

("ECSC", the "Group" or "Company")

Directorate changes

Appointment of Gemma Basharan as Chief Financial Officer and

Ian Castle as Chief Technology Officer

ECSC Group plc (AIM: ECSC) a leading provider of cyber security services, is pleased to announce that Gemma Basharan and Ian Castle have been appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively.

Gemma has worked at ECSC for nine years. She began her career at the Company as an Assistant Accountant, working her way up to Management Accountant in 2015 and then Financial Controller in 2016. For the last 18 months, Gemma has run the finance department of the Company under the stewardship of David Mathewson. Ian Castle has worked at ECSC for 16 years and is an experienced cyber security and information technology expert. He started his career in 1987 at Unibit, and currently serves as non-board Chief Technology Officer.

Ian Mann, CEO of ECSC commented: "We're delighted to welcome both Gemma and Ian to the PLC Board of ECSC. Gemma and Ian have been contributing to the senior management team over many years, and more recently attending PLC board meetings. Their combined experience within ECSC and skills generally will further enhance the operation of the Board."

Regulatory Disclosures

In accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following disclosers are required.

Gemma Rebecca Basharan (née James), aged 35, is, or has been within the last five years, a director or partner in the following companies and partnerships:

Current directorships and partnerships

Past directorships and partnerships held within the

last five years

Inn Churches

None

Gemma Basharan was a Director of Cullingworth Investments Limited between 23 October 2002 and 22 June 2010. A petition to compulsorily liquidate the company was filed on 13 October 2010. The winding up proceedings commenced on 15 December 2010 and were concluded on 30 April 2014.

As at the date of this announcement, Gemma Basharan holds 4,214 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.05 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Ian Stanley Castle, aged 55, is, or has been within the last five years, a director or partner in the following companies and partnerships:

Current directorships and partnerships

Past directorships and partnerships held within the

last five years

ECSC Labs Limited

ECSC Group plc

ECSC Services Limited

As at the date of this announcement, Ian Castle holds 230,769 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 2.54 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Save as set out in this announcement there are no further matters to be disclosed under Rule 17 or paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries:

ECSC Group plc

+44 (0) 1274 736 223

David Mathewson (Non-Executive Chairman)

Ian Mann (Chief Executive Officer)

Allenby Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0) 203 3285 656

David Hart

Nicholas Chambers

For more information please visit the following: https://investor.ecsc.co.uk/

Disclaimer

ECSC Group plc published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 09:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ECSC GROUP PLC
05:28aECSC : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
05:08aECSC : Board Changes
PU
03/12ECSC : Managed Services Major Contract Wins
PU
2019ECSC : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
2019ECSC : Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
2018ECSC : Director PDMR Shareholdings
PU
2018ECSC : Directors' Dealings
PU
2018ECSC GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018ECSC : Exercise of Options and Director Dealing
PU
2018ECSC : Board Changes
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 5,93 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 0,35 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 7,05 M
Chart ECSC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ECSC Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECSC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 155,00  GBp
Last Close Price 77,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Charles Mann Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Carr Mathewson Non-Executive Chairman & Secretary
Lucy Sharp Chief Operating Officer & Director
Keith Patrick Kelly Finance Director
Elizabeth A. Gooch Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECSC GROUP PLC-40.38%8
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-5.91%1 044 691
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.84%30 899
SEA LIMITED6.51%17 603
SPLUNK INC.-24.26%17 203
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.34%16 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group