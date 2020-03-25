ECSC : Board Changes

25 March 2020

ECSC Group plc

("ECSC", the "Group" or "Company")

Directorate changes

Appointment of Gemma Basharan as Chief Financial Officer and

Ian Castle as Chief Technology Officer

ECSC Group plc (AIM: ECSC) a leading provider of cyber security services, is pleased to announce that Gemma Basharan and Ian Castle have been appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively.

Gemma has worked at ECSC for nine years. She began her career at the Company as an Assistant Accountant, working her way up to Management Accountant in 2015 and then Financial Controller in 2016. For the last 18 months, Gemma has run the finance department of the Company under the stewardship of David Mathewson. Ian Castle has worked at ECSC for 16 years and is an experienced cyber security and information technology expert. He started his career in 1987 at Unibit, and currently serves as non-board Chief Technology Officer.

Ian Mann, CEO of ECSC commented: "We're delighted to welcome both Gemma and Ian to the PLC Board of ECSC. Gemma and Ian have been contributing to the senior management team over many years, and more recently attending PLC board meetings. Their combined experience within ECSC and skills generally will further enhance the operation of the Board."

Regulatory Disclosures

In accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following disclosers are required.

Gemma Rebecca Basharan (née James), aged 35, is, or has been within the last five years, a director or partner in the following companies and partnerships:

Current directorships and partnerships Past directorships and partnerships held within the last five years Inn Churches None

Gemma Basharan was a Director of Cullingworth Investments Limited between 23 October 2002 and 22 June 2010. A petition to compulsorily liquidate the company was filed on 13 October 2010. The winding up proceedings commenced on 15 December 2010 and were concluded on 30 April 2014.

As at the date of this announcement, Gemma Basharan holds 4,214 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.05 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Ian Stanley Castle, aged 55, is, or has been within the last five years, a director or partner in the following companies and partnerships: