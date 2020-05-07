

DGAP-Media / 07.05.2020 / 07:30



EDAG Engineering Group AG: Business development in the first quarter of 2020 influenced by the corona pandemic

Arbon, 07 May 2020. EDAG, a leading independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry, records first effects of the corona pandemic in the financial figures for the first quarter 2020. Some EDAG sites, but also sites of EDAG customers, especially in China, Italy and Spain, were temporarily closed due to governmental regulations. As a result, revenues declined by 2.4 percent to EUR 193.2 million (previous year: EUR 197.9 million). Whilst revenues in the Segments Vehicle Engineering and Electrics/Electronics were on previous year's level and increased by 4.5 percent respectively, the decline in sales in segment Production Solutions was at least slowed down considerably. The Group's adjusted EBIT was at EUR 3.8 million (previous year: EUR 11.0 million). On 31 March 2020, EDAG had 8,345 employees (previous year: 8,681 employees).

"The current situation poses particular challenges for all market participants. With our immediate measures, we have ensured the protection of our employees and the liquidity of the company", explains Cosimo De Carlo, CEO of the EDAG Group. "Now it's time to pick up speed in important innovation projects in close cooperation with our customers. As a flexible and globally active partner, we are at their side in shaping the mobility of the future."

The effects of the corona pandemic on business development in 2020 can still not be assessed and evaluated with certainty in terms of extent and duration. Thus, the company still expects a decline in sales and earnings compared to the previous year, which in the worst case can have a significant impact on the earnings situation.

The Management continually monitors possible effects on the business and takes comprehensive measures to ensure the protection of employees and the continuation of business operations in the group companies.

Outlook to the Annual Shareholder's Meeting

The Annual Shareholder's Meeting will take place on 24 June 2020 in Zurich. Due to the spread of the coronavirus individual attendance by shareholders to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is, exceptionally, not possible. Shareholders who wish to exercise their voting rights at the Annual Shareholder's Meeting can use the applicable proxy form by 17 June 2020 via their respective custodian bank or via the company in exchange for provision of proof that the share(s) have been deposited with a bank.





About EDAG

EDAG is an independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry. The company serves leading domestic and international vehicle OEMs and sophisticated automotive suppliers through a global network of about 60 sites in major automotive centres of the world.

EDAG offers complementary engineering services across its Vehicle Engineering, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions businesses. Based on these extensive capabilities, EDAG can support clients across the entire value chain from the original design idea to product development and prototype construction all the way to the delivery of turnkey production systems. As a technology and innovation leader, EDAG also operates established centres of excellence that design landmark technologies for future applications in the automotive industry: lightweight construction, electric mobility, digitalization, integral safety, cyber security and new production technologies.

In financial year 2019, the company generated revenues of EUR 781 million and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 33.0 million. As at 31 December 2019, 8,488 employees (including apprentices) worked for EDAG all over the world.



Press contacts:



Public Relations

Christoph Horvath

Press Officer EDAG Group

Phone: +49 (0) 661- 6000 570

Mail: pr@edag.de

www.edag.com

Investor Relations

Sebastian Lehmann

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 611- 7375 168

Mail: ir@edag-group.ag

www.edag.com

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of EDAG Executive Board and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance, involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not be accurate. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EDAG to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. EDAG does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.