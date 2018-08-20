Log in
EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG and EVELOZCITY teaming up to address the needs of urban mobility

08/20/2018 | 08:35am CEST

DGAP-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG and EVELOZCITY teaming up to address the needs of urban mobility

20.08.2018 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDAG and EVELOZCITY teaming up to address the needs of urban mobility

Arbon, August 20th 2018

EDAG, a leading independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry has been contracted by EVELOZCITY with a comprehensive range of development services. EVELOZCITY's mission is to design, develop & deliver competitive, capable and connected electric vehicles - developed for urban needs. EDAG will support this mission with its unique knowledge in the development of future mobility.
 

"I am pleased to welcome EVELOZCITY as a customer of EDAG," stated Cosimo De Carlo, CEO of the EDAG Group. "As both companies share a common idea of the future mobility, I am convinced that this project will be the starting point for a great partnership."

 

About EDAG

EDAG is an independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry. The company serves leading domestic and international vehicle OEMs and sophisticated automotive suppliers through a global network of about 60 sites in major automotive centres of the world.
 

EDAG offers complementary engineering services across its Vehicle Engineering, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions businesses. Based on these extensive capabilities, EDAG can support clients across the entire value chain from the original design idea to product development and prototype construction all the way to the delivery of turnkey production systems. As a technology and innovation leader, EDAG also operates established centres of excellence that design landmark technologies for future applications in the automotive industry: lightweight construction, electric mobility, car IT, integral safety and new production technologies.
 

In financial year 2017, the company generated revenues of EUR 717 million and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 32.6 million. As at 31 December 2017, 8,404 employees (including apprentices) worked for EDAG in 19 countries.




Contacts:


Public Relations
Christoph Horvath
Press Officer EDAG Group
Phone: +49 (0) 661- 6000 570
Mail: pr@edag.de
www.edag.de



Investor Relations
Sebastian Lehmann
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 611- 7375 168
Mail: ir@edag-group.ag
ir.edag.de


20.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 54433-0
E-mail: ir@edag-group.ag
Internet: www.edag.com
ISIN: CH0303692047
WKN: A143NB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710347  20.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710347&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
