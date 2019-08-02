Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  EDAG Engineering Group AG    ED4   CH0303692047

EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG

(ED4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.08.2019 / 11:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2019 German: http://ir.edag.com/websites/edag/German/40/publikationen.html English: http://ir.edag.com/websites/edag/English/401010/financial-reports.html


02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Internet: www.edag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851109  02.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851109&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG
05:20aEDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
08/01EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : ATON Austria Holding GmbH (ATON Austria) informs EDA..
EQ
07/29EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Preliminary key data for H1 and revision of outlook ..
EQ
06/06EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Annual shareholders' meeting elects a newly composed..
EQ
06/04EDAG ENGINEERING : positions new BFFT Electronics brand
PU
05/10EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
05/08EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Increase in revenues and strong order intake in Q1 2..
EQ
04/10EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
04/03EDAG ENGINEERING : The future is already happening today!
PU
04/03EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Record revenue and significant earnings increase in ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 790 M
EBIT 2019 33,4 M
Net income 2019 9,96 M
Debt 2019 182 M
Yield 2019 4,95%
P/E ratio 2019 28,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 278 M
Chart EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
EDAG Engineering Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,08  €
Last Close Price 11,10  €
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cosimo de Carlo Chief Executive Officer
Georg Denoke Chairman
Holger Merz Chief Operating Officer
Jürgen Vogt Chief Financial Officer
Sylvia Schorr Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG-29.38%307
DENSO CORP1.12%34 408
DENSO CORPORATION (ADR)--.--%34 408
CONTINENTAL AG0.00%26 887
APTIV42.36%21 425
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group