EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
08/02/2019 | 05:20am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
02.08.2019 / 11:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :