EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.08.2019 / 11:17

EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2019 German: http://ir.edag.com/websites/edag/German/40/publikationen.html English: http://ir.edag.com/websites/edag/English/401010/financial-reports.html

