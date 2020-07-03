Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  EDAG Engineering Group AG    ED4   CH0303692047

EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG

(ED4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: EDAG Engineering Group AG
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.2020 / 17:55
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Street: Schlossgasse 2
Postal code: 9320
City: Arbon
Switzerland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LQ2ZJ7F5Z4KN18

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: LOYS Investment S.A.
City of registered office, country: Munsbach, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.12 % 0 % 5.12 % 25000000
Previous notification 3.08 % 0 % 3.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
CH0303692047 1023268 256959 4.09 % 1.03 %
Total 1280227 5.12 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Jul 2020


03.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Internet: www.edag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1086451  03.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1086451&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG
12:00pEDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
05/07EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Business development in the first quarter of 2020 in..
EQ
04/02EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : EDAG meets adjusted annual targets 2019
EQ
03/13EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
01/31EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
01/15EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
2019EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Third quarter 2019 with positive dynamics in the lar..
EQ
2019EDAG ENGINEERING : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
2019EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : H1 2019 - growth in the segments Vehicle Engineering..
EQ
2019EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 715 M 802 M 802 M
Net income 2020 -1,68 M -1,89 M -1,89 M
Net Debt 2020 252 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2020 -93,1x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 161 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 8 345
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
EDAG Engineering Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,90 €
Last Close Price 6,45 €
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cosimo de Carlo Chief Executive Officer
Georg Denoke Chairman
Holger Merz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Sylvia Schorr Non-Executive Director
Philippe Weber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG-36.14%181
DENSO CORPORATION-15.28%30 308
APTIV PLC-19.12%20 741
CONTINENTAL AG-23.86%19 733
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-2.92%16 491
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-24.02%15 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group