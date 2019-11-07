Log in
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Third quarter 2019 with positive dynamics in the largest segments

0
11/07/2019


DGAP-Media / 07.11.2019 / 07:30

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Third quarter 2019 with positive dynamics in the largest segments

Arbon, 07 November 2019. EDAG, leading independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry, reported its figures as at September 30th of the current business year. Group Revenues after nine month were at EUR 584.3 million (previous year: EUR 588.1 million). The two largest segments Vehicle Engineering and Electrics/Electronics recorded a positive dynamic and were able to significantly increase their revenues by 3.5 percent and 12.4 percent respectively. On the other hand, the market environment in the Production Solutions segment remains challenging, with a 27.9 percent decline in sales.

Adjusted EBIT for the Group was at EUR 28.2 million (previous year: EUR 42.2 million); the adjusted EBIT-margin levelled at 4.8 percent (previous year: 7.2 percent). The segments Vehicle Engineering and Electrics/Electronics posted an adjusted EBIT-margin of 7.0 percent and 7.6 percent respectively; at Production Solutions, margin was at -9.4 percent.

A clear positive trend was in cash flow, which rose operationally in the third quarter to EUR 12.9 million (previous year: EUR 5.7 million). In the first nine month of the year, future-oriented investments amounting to EUR 18.1 million were made. The Capex-ratio was at 3.1% (previous year: 2.6%). As at September 30th 2019 the EDAG Group employed 8,623 people (previous year: 8,599 employees).

For the full year 2019, revenues are expected to be at previous year's level +/- round 1%. The adjusted EBIT-margin is forecasted in a range of round 4-5%. Earnings after tax are expected to be below 10 million Euros.
 

Capital Markets Day provides outlook on strategic growth course


EDAG CEO Cosimo De Carlo will present an update on the strategic growth programme "REinvent" at a Capital Markets Day today. The market for engineering services is expected to develop positively in the coming years. In this environment, EDAG positions itself as innovative general developer with an international footprint. The aim is to transform EDAG into the leading engineering and production specialist for future mobility and to achieve a sustainable and profitable growth in the process.

 

About EDAG

EDAG is an independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry. The company serves leading domestic and international vehicle OEMs and sophisticated automotive suppliers through a global network of about 60 sites in major automotive centres of the world.

EDAG offers complementary engineering services across its Vehicle Engineering, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions businesses. Based on these extensive capabilities, EDAG can support clients across the entire value chain from the original design idea to product development and prototype construction all the way to the delivery of turnkey production systems. As a technology and innovation leader, EDAG also operates established centres of excellence that design landmark technologies for future applications in the automotive industry: lightweight construction, electric mobility, digitalization, integral safety and new production technologies.

In financial year 2018, the company generated revenues of EUR 792 million and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 47.6 million. As at 31 December 2018, 8,641 employees (including apprentices) worked for EDAG all over the world.

 

Contacts:

Public Relations
Christoph Horvath
Press Officer EDAG Group
Phone: +49 (0) 661- 6000 570
Mail: pr@edag.de
www.edag.de
 

Investor Relations
Sebastian Lehmann
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 611- 7375 168
Mail: ir@edag-group.ag
www.edag.com


 

Forward-looking statements

 

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of EDAG Executive Board and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance, involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not be accurate. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EDAG to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. EDAG does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.



End of Media Release

Issuer: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Key word(s): Services

07.11.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 54433-0
E-mail: ir@edag-group.ag
Internet: www.edag.com
ISIN: CH0303692047
WKN: A143NB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 906025

 
End of News DGAP Media

906025  07.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=906025&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
