EDAG Engineering : The future is already happening today!

Wiesbaden, 3rd April, 2019 The EDAG Group celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Future orientation, adaptability and a fully integrated engineering concept have always been characteristic of EDAG's image. Founded in 1969, the company has since developed into one of the world's largest independent engineering service providers in the automotive industry, and an active creator of future mobility. Today, renowned national and international manufacturers and suppliers rely on the expertise of the more than 8,600 EDAG engineering specialists.

In 1969, the company's founding year, EDAG was a startup company with its initial focus on design services for vehicle bodies and production equipment. Even when the company was still in its startup phase, the foundations for EDAG's unique selling proposition - engineering services for both the automobile and production - were already being laid. The principle of production-optimised, fully integrated engineering is still one of the key competitive advantages of the EDAG Group today. It is one of the main reasons for the company's success in the last five decades.

In the first two decades, the engineering portfolio was systematically expanded, so the company was soon well qualified to accept complete development projects. Having a closed process chain enabled the company to profit from the trend of the OEMs towards outsourcing and acquire its first major contracts for national and international vehicle manufacturers. Parallel to this, back in the 1980s, the EDAG Group was already laying the foundations for the extensive presence it today enjoys on the automotive industry's international markets, by founding its first offices in England and Spain. Technologically too, the EDAG Group has always anticipated new trends, and in 1990s was one of the first companies to successfully integrate simulation technology into its development processes.

Future-oriented activities, the advancement of the engineering service portfolio, and top quality standards are deeply rooted in the DNA of the EDAG Group. Symbolic of this future-oriented way of thinking and acting are the EDAG Group's numerous concept cars which feature new mobility concepts or technologies, such as 3D printing or alternative powertrains.

This also applies to the EDAG competence centres which, in cooperation with the industry, research institutes and universities, proactively carry out pilot projects in the fields of lightweight design, eMobility, digitalisation and integral safety.

'EDAG's employees are the central factor for the success of the company. With their technical expertise, but more than anything else with their willingness to find new ways of future-proofing products and processes, they have taken EDAG to the forefront of the engineering service sector,' confirms EDAG CEO Cosimo De Carlo. 'And this is precisely the attitude on which the continuation of our success story will be based. Right now, the industry is going through an interesting transformation process. Adaptability and market-oriented action are virtues that are currently in greater demand than ever before. EDAG is ideally placed in this respect, and is establishing its position as a pioneer among the engineering service providers on the market.'

For more information on our 50th anniversary, see: www.50yearsedag.com

Im Gründungsjahr 1969 war EDAG ein Start-Up Unternehmen und konzentrierte sich zunächst auf die Konstruktion von Karosserie- und Produktionsmitteln. Bereits in der Gründungsphase wurde der Grund-stein für das Alleinstellungsmerkmal der EDAG gelegt - Engineering Dienstleistungen nicht nur für das Produkt 'Automobil', sondern auch für die Produktion anzubieten.

Das Prinzip des fertigungsoptimierten und ganzheitlichen Engineerings ist bis heute einer der entscheidenden Wettbewerbsvorteile der EDAG Gruppe. Dies hat den Erfolg des Unternehmens in

den vergangenen fünf Jahrzehnten entscheidend mitbegründet.

In den ersten zwei Jahrzehnten wurde das Engineering-Portfolio konsequent ausgebaut und das Unternehmen hat sich so für die Übernahme von Gesamtentwicklungsprojekten qualifiziert. Dank einer geschlossenen Prozesskette konnte das Unternehmen von dem Outsourcing Trend der OEM´s profitieren und erste Großaufträge für nationale und internationale Automobilhersteller gewinnen. Parallel hat die EDAG Gruppe bereits in den 80-ziger Jahren mit der Gründung erster Büros in England und Spanien den Grundstein für ihre heute flächendeckende Präsenz auf den internationalen Märkten der Automobilindustrie gelegt. Auch technologisch hat die EDAG Gruppe stets neue Strömungen antizipiert und beispielweise in den 90-er Jahren die Simulationstechnologie in die Entwicklungsprozesse als eines der ersten Unternehmen erfolgreich integriert.

Zukunftsorientiertes Handeln und die Weiterentwicklung des Engineering-Dienstleistungsspektrums mit höchstem Qualitätsanspruch sind tief in der DNA der EDAG Gruppe verankert. Sichtbare Botschafter dieser zukunftsorientierten Denk- und Handlungsweise sind die zahlreichen Concept Cars der EDAG Gruppe, die neue Mobilitätskonzepte oder Technologien wie beispielsweise 3D-Druck oder alternative Antriebe beinhalteten Hierzu zählen darüber hinaus die Competence Center der EDAG, die proaktiv im Verbund mit der Industrie, Forschungseinrichtungen und Universitäten Pilotprojekte in den Bereichen Leichtbau, E-Mobilität, Digitalisierung und Integrale Sicherheit durchführen.

'Die Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter der EDAG sind die zentralen Faktoren für den Erfolg des Unter-nehmens. Mit ihrer fachlichen Expertise, aber vor allem mit ihrer Offenheit, neue Wege zu gehen, um Produkte und Prozesse zukunftsfähig zu gestalten, haben sie EDAG an die Spitze der Entwicklungs-dienstleistungs-Branche geführt', bekräftigt EDAG CEO Cosimo De Carlo. 'Genau diese Haltung ist auch die Grundlage für die Fortführung unserer Erfolgsgeschichte. Aktuell befindet sich die Branche in einem spannenden Transformationsprozess. Wandlungsfähigkeit und marktorientiertes Handeln sind die Tugenden, die so gefragt sind wie nie zuvor. Hier ist die EDAG bereits heute optimal aufgestellt und positioniert sich als Vorreiter unter den Ingenieurdienstleistern am Markt.'

Mehr Informationen zu unserem 50-jährigen Firmenjubiläum finden Sie unter: www.50yearsedag.com