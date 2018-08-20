Log in
EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG
EDAG Engineering : and EVELOZCITY teaming up to address the needs of urban mobility

08/20/2018

Arbon, 20. August 2018 EDAG, a leading independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry has been contracted by EVELOZCITY with a comprehensive range of devel-opment services. EVELOZCITY´s mission is to design, develop & deliver competitive, capable and connected electric vehicles - developed for urban needs. EDAG will sup-port this mission with its unique knowledge in the development of future mobility.

'I am pleased to welcome EVELOZCITY as a customer of EDAG,' stated Cosimo De Carlo, CEO of the EDAG Group. 'As both companies share a common idea of the future mobility, I am convinced that this project will be the starting point for a great partnership.'

Disclaimer

EDAG Engineering Group AG published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
