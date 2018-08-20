EDAG Engineering : and EVELOZCITY teaming up to address the needs of urban mobility

Arbon, 20. August 2018 EDAG, a leading independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry has been contracted by EVELOZCITY with a comprehensive range of devel-opment services. EVELOZCITY´s mission is to design, develop & deliver competitive, capable and connected electric vehicles - developed for urban needs. EDAG will sup-port this mission with its unique knowledge in the development of future mobility.

'I am pleased to welcome EVELOZCITY as a customer of EDAG,' stated Cosimo De Carlo, CEO of the EDAG Group. 'As both companies share a common idea of the future mobility, I am convinced that this project will be the starting point for a great partnership.'