EDAG Engineering : positions new BFFT Electronics brand

Wiesbaden, 4th June 2019 The 4th June 2019 will see the official launch of the EDAG Group's new EDAG BFFT Electronics brand. The world's largest independent engineering company will bundle all its divisions and competencies in the electrics/electronics area under the new brand to form a strong globally active team of almost 1,500 employees at 15 locations around the world.

This development will see the integration of employees of BFFT Gesellschaft für Fahrzeugtechnik mbH (a subsidiary of the EDAG Group since 2013) in EDAG Engineering GmbH, the parent company with headquarters in Wiesbaden. This means that, in addition to classic electrics/electronics issues, the EDAG Group will also be strongly positioned in the current sector transformation process in the future fields of highly automated driving, connectivity, e-mobility, digitisation and mobile services, enabling the development of new standards for mobility solutions.

The former BFFT headquarters in Gaimersheim will remain an important component of the EDAG Group in this respect. BFFT has acquired an excellent reputation in the 20 years since it was established as an innovative development partner in the E/E environment and an attractive employer.

'Our experienced team in the future fields of mobility ideally complements existing EDAG competencies. This organised merger also opens up new perspectives for our locations in Gaimersheim and Ingolstadt. Due to the global orientation of the EDAG Group, the EDAG BFFT Electronics brand also achieves a major international presence and obtains access to future-oriented development projects for existing and new customers', emphasises Cosimo De Carlo, CEO of the EDAG Group.