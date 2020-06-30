Log in
EDAP TMS S A : Appoints Medical Technology Executive Marie Meynadier to its Board of Directors

06/30/2020

 

Appointment adds significant medical technology executive and board leadership experience


LYON, France, June 30, 2020 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today that veteran medical technology executive Marie Meynadier has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2020, following a vote by the company’s shareholders. Ms. Meynadier has more than 20 years of experience in medical technology operations and leadership and most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of EOS Imaging.    

Marc Oczachowski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDAP, commented, “Marie has broad experience as both senior executive and director in the medtech field, in particular in the capital equipment area, and we are very pleased that she has joined our Board. We look forward to her insights and contributions as we refine our research and development programs and work to efficiently expand our HIFU technology into other high-value indications where improved patient outcomes are badly needed.”

Ms. Meynadier stated, “I have had and continue to have the privilege of working alongside teams that produce truly groundbreaking and life-saving technologies, and I would firmly place EDAP’s high-intensity focused ultrasound in that category. Together with the Company’s recently announced partnership with Exact Imaging, I believe EDAP’s end-to-end Focal One® solution represents a significant advancement in the treatment and ablation of not only prostate tissue, but other soft tissue indications as well. I look forward to working with the EDAP team and my fellow Board members to help the Company realize its vast potential.”

Ms. Meynadier currently serves on the Boards of Directors of several medical technology companies in Europe and North America. From 1999 through 2019, she served at EOS Imaging as its CEO and led the company through a period of rapid worldwide sales growth, increasing at a CAGR of 32% from 2012 to 2017. Prior to EOS Imaging, Ms. Meynadier served as CEO at Biospace Lab, a preclinical imaging company she developed and turned to profitability. Ms. Meynadier received a degree in electrical engineering from Sup Télécom, Paris, and her Ph.D. in physics from Ecole Normale Supérieure Ulm, Paris.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for almost 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the sustained  activity of our lithotripsy business, as well as the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

 
