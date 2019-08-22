Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC    ESL   GB00BD8QVC95

EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC

(ESL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eddie Stobart Logistics : CEO, Laffey, to step down - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

(Reuters) - Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc will announce on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Alex Laffey will step down following a multimillion-pound accounting error, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Shares are also likely to be suspended on Friday as the company will not be able to meet a statutory deadline for publishing half-year results, Sky News reported, citing sources.

Eddie Stobart did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The half-year results are scheduled to be released on Aug. 29, according to the company's website.

The company had reported in July that adjusted EBIT would be restated and reduced by about 2 million pounds ($2.45 million) after a review of previous statements.

It was unclear whether the logistics group will have to further adjust any of its previous financial statements, Sky News said.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC -0.70% 71 Delayed Quote.-29.90%
STOBART GROUP LTD 1.99% 113 Delayed Quote.-23.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PL
04:53pEDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : CEO, Laffey, to step down - Sky News
RE
07/09EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : sees first quarter operating profit at lower end of ex..
RE
03/21EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : HOLDING(S) IN COMPANY - Woodford Investment Management..
PU
02/26EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : New finance chief for Eddie Stobart
AQ
01/21EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : extends UK rail offering to ensure maximum flexibility..
PU
01/18EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Year End Trading Update
PU
01/17EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : New opportunities abound for TPN members
PU
2018EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : covers the length of the UK over 300 times to deliver ..
PU
2018EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : secures contract with Tarmac
PU
2018EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Commemorative truck unveiled at Lord Mayor's show to m..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 965 M
EBIT 2019 63,3 M
Net income 2019 25,5 M
Debt 2019 150 M
Yield 2019 9,31%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 266 M
Chart EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 140,00  GBp
Last Close Price 0,71  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21 027%
Spread / Average Target 19 618%
Spread / Lowest Target 18 210%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Laffey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hilary Swatman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Pickering Chief Operating Officer
Damien Harte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Keith Meir Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC-29.90%328
UNION PACIFIC21.92%118 734
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.36%66 744
CSX CORPORATION5.17%52 153
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION16.49%45 885
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD32.39%33 578
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group