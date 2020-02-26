Log in
EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC

EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC

(ESL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eddie Stobart Logistics : Haulier Eddie Stobart takes 170 million pound charge after accounting row

02/26/2020 | 03:21am EST

UK haulier Eddie Stobart took a 169 million pounds charge in its half-year results on Wednesday and racked up operating and pre-tax losses as it took its first steps to move past a damaging accounting scandal.

The company, whose green and red trucks are a fixture on British motorways, had delayed its interim results for months causing shares to be suspended last August following the uncovering of mistakes in its 2018 accounts.

It said its underlying operating loss for the six months ended May 2019 was 11.6 million pounds compared to a restated profit of 600,000 pounds a year earlier.

Adjusted pretax loss was 16.5 million pounds for the six months, compared with a restated loss of 1.9 million pounds last year.

The company expects to report a "small" underlying operating loss for the full year but warned that the loss could yet be greater depending on the outcome of an audit.

In December, Eddie Stobart shareholders approved a lifeline from top investor DBAY Advisors, allowing the company to continue trading.

The company, which has already scrapped its dividend, said that net debt at the end of November was 215 million pounds.

Its shares resumed trading at 8 pence on Wednesday, down from roughly 71 pence before it was suspended last year.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC -86.08% 9.22 Delayed Quote.-30.39%
STOBART GROUP LIMITED 1.61% 88.5 Delayed Quote.-19.20%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 963 M
EBIT 2019 63,0 M
Net income 2019 24,0 M
Debt 2019 152 M
Yield 2019 110%
P/E ratio 2019 0,94x
P/E ratio 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 22,7 M
Chart EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eddie Stobart Logistics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 130,00  GBp
Last Close Price 6,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 2 067%
Spread / Average Target 2 067%
Spread / Lowest Target 2 067%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Hilary Swatman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Pickering COO & Head-Transport Operations
David Keith Meir Finance Director
Anoop Singh Kang Chief Financial Officer
John Paul Court Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC-30.39%29
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.07%33 879
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 744
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.196.88%6 643
REMGRO LIMITED-2.55%6 269
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP6.18%6 165
