Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC    ESL   GB00BD8QVC95

EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC (ESL)
01/18 04:41:36 am
107.5 GBp   +3.86%
Eddie Stobart Logistics : Year End Trading Update

01/18/2019 | 04:59am EST

The information contained within this announcement (the "Announcement") is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this Announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

18 January 2019

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc ("Eddie Stobart" or the "Group")

Year End Trading Update

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc, a leading UK end to end supply chain, transport and logistics group provides the following trading update for the financial year ended 30 November 2018.

Group revenues for the financial year grew 35% to approximately £843m (2017: £623.9m), ahead of market expectations. Revenues excluding contributions from our acquired subsidiaries, iForce, Speedy Freight and The Pallet Network (TPN), increased by 18%.

This reflects significant and broad-based growth across all our sectors with £162m of new contract wins during the year, organic growth within the existing customer base and continuing strong performance by our acquired subsidiaries. TPN, which was purchased on 29 June 2018, has made a notable contribution to our strategy of building a more resilient network and has traded in line with expectations.

We continue to invest in our transport operations, warehousing network and technology to support our future growth plans. Net debt as at period end was approximately £154m (2017: £109.5m), reflecting working capital investment required to support the significant levels of sales increase and the additional debt associated with the purchase of TPN.

As anticipated, margins improved in the second half following costs incurred in the first half in implementing these major new customer contracts. Margins are expected to improve further in 2019. Underlying EBIT for the period was broadly in line with market expectations.

The Group's audited results for the year ended 30 November 2018 will be released on 28 March 2019. Numbers in this statement are subject to audit.

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc

(0)1925 605400

Alex Laffey, Chief Executive Officer

Damien Harte, Chief Financial Officer

FTI Consulting

(0)20 3727 1340

Nick Hasell / Alex Le May/ Matthew O'Keeffe

Cenkos Securities Plc (Nomad & Joint Broker)

(0)20 7397 8900

Nicholas Wells / Giles Balleny / Harry Hargreaves

Berenberg (Joint broker)

(0)20 3207 7800

Chris Bowman / Toby Flaux / Laure Fine

Disclaimer

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 09:58:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 807 M
EBIT 2018 58,0 M
Net income 2018 33,0 M
Finance 2018 135 M
Yield 2018 6,14%
P/E ratio 2018 18,48
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 393 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Laffey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hilary Swatman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Pickering Chief Operating Officer
Damien Harte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Keith Meir Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC1.47%509
UNION PACIFIC9.94%111 970
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY7.44%59 466
CSX CORPORATION4.76%55 208
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION10.39%44 341
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.97%27 498
