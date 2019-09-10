Eddie Stobart Logistics : gets early buyout interest from investor DBAY Advisors

The news follows the departure of Chief Executive Officer Alex Laffey and suspension of trading last month after it failed to publish its half-year results in time.

The company, whose largest shareholder is troubled fund manager Neil Woodford, had decided to review its dividend policy and said it would publish the first-half results in early September, with its adjusted operating profit likely to be significantly lower than anticipated.

The logistics company said in July that a review of its previous statements under new Chief Financial Officer Anoop Kangits found that 2018 adjusted operating profit was overstated by about 2 million pounds.

DBAY Advisors Limited owns about 10.11% stake in the logistics group, whose brands include biForce, Logistics People and Speedy Freight, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Eddie Stobart has a market value of about 270.4 million pounds.

(This story has been refiled to corrects syntax in paragraph 1).

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)