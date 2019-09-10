Log in
EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC

(ESL)
Eddie Stobart Logistics : gets early buyout interest from investor DBAY Advisors

09/10/2019 | 02:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lorries arrive to the Port of Dover during a trial of how road will cope in case of a

(Reuters) - Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc said on Monday its third largest shareholder DBAY Advisors Limited has made a preliminary expression of interest to buy the firm, which has been grappling with issues that have led to a shake-up of the top level management.

The news follows the departure of Chief Executive Officer Alex Laffey and suspension of trading last month after it failed to publish its half-year results in time.

The company, whose largest shareholder is troubled fund manager Neil Woodford, had decided to review its dividend policy and said it would publish the first-half results in early September, with its adjusted operating profit likely to be significantly lower than anticipated.

The logistics company said in July that a review of its previous statements under new Chief Financial Officer Anoop Kangits found that 2018 adjusted operating profit was overstated by about 2 million pounds.

DBAY Advisors Limited owns about 10.11% stake in the logistics group, whose brands include biForce, Logistics People and Speedy Freight, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Eddie Stobart has a market value of about 270.4 million pounds.

(This story has been refiled to corrects syntax in paragraph 1).

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 963 M
EBIT 2019 63,0 M
Net income 2019 25,5 M
Debt 2019 149 M
Yield 2019 9,31%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 268 M
Chart EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 140,00  GBp
Last Close Price 71,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 97,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Laffey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hilary Swatman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Pickering Chief Operating Officer
Damien Harte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Keith Meir Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS PLC-30.39%331
UNION PACIFIC19.08%115 966
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.05%66 741
CSX CORPORATION8.68%53 893
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION18.58%46 112
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD31.42%33 501
