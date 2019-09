The news follows the departure of Chief Executive Officer Alex Laffey on Aug.23 and suspension of trading after it failed to publish its half-year results in time.

DBAY Advisors Limited owns about 10.11% stake in the logistics group, whose brands include biForce, Logistics People and Speedy Freight, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)