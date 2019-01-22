DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.01.2019 / 10:18

edding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 German: https://www.edding.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/ Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 German: https://www.edding.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/

