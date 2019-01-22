Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Edding AG    EDD3   DE0005647937

EDDING AG (EDD3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 03:07:14 am
93 EUR   +2.76%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 04:20am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.01.2019 / 10:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

edding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019 German: https://www.edding.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 German: https://www.edding.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/


22.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: edding Aktiengesellschaft
Bookkoppel 7
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.edding.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768353  22.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDDING AG
04:20aEDDING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
2018EDDING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
2017EDDING : New laboratory markers from edding meet the highest demands
PU
2017EDDING : Permanent Spray now available as effect paint and in three new shades
PU
2017EDDING : porcelain brushpens – singularly creative
PU
2015EDDING : at the CreativeWorld 2016 in Frankfurt
PU
More news
Chart EDDING AG
Duration : Period :
Edding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Per Ledermann Chief Executive Officer
Chehab Wahby Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Streppelhoff Chief Operating Officer
Sönke Gooss Chief Financial Officer
Anja Keihani Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDDING AG8.38%48
BIC1.91%4 785
MSA SAFETY INC6.97%3 880
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC-6.48%3 841
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD16.99%2 903
DAIICHIKOSHO CO., LTD.5.49%2 825
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.