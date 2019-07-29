Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eden Research plc    EDEN   GB0001646941

EDEN RESEARCH PLC

(EDEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eden Research : Title France grants 120-day “emergency” authorisation for use on apples

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 04:40am EDT

Eden Research plc (AIM: EDEN), the AIM listed company that develops and supplies breakthrough biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, is pleased to announce that its commercial partner, Sumi Agro France ('Sumi Agro'), has received a 120 day 'emergency use' authorisation for Eden's fungicide, Mevalone, from the French authorities for the treatment of storage diseases on apples. Such 'emergency' authorisations are allowed by EU member states when local regulatory authorities judge that they are needed in the local market in order to meet the requirements of growers in the absence of suitable commercially-available alternatives.

Sumi Agro has been selling Mevalone in France since receiving approval for the sale and use of Mevalone for the treatment of botrytis on table and wine grapes in January 2017. This 120-day derogation represents the first authorisation for the use of Mevalone on apples and for the treatment of post-harvest storage diseases. Under this 120-day derogation, Sumi Agro will sell Mevalone to apple producers who will apply Mevalone just prior to harvest. France is one of the top ten producers of apples globally and is the third largest producer in Europe. France is also the fifth largest exporter of apples globally by value.

Mevalone offer growers tremendous advantages by providing efficacy against important crop diseases with active ingredients that are exempt from residue limits and the ability to apply the product just prior to harvest. The benefits of Mevalone are further expanded in this new use as growers are now able to extend the shelf-life of apples and help to reduce food waste and cost in the supply chain. Regulatory authorisation of Mevalone for this use in France and other territories remains subject to full regulatory approval.

Sean Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Eden, said: 'This is excellent news supporting the further growth of Mevalone sales as it represents a major new use on an important crop for the treatment of diseases that affect the shelf life of apples. Extending the shelf life of any produce is an impactful way of helping to reduce food chain costs and food waste.

'Whist this derogation is valid until the 21st of November 2019, it is a useful illustration of the importance placed by the authorities on the introduction of new, sustainable crop protection products that meet consumer demand for safe foods that are free from pesticide residues. We are working actively with Sumi Agro to support the full authorisation of Mevalone for use in the treatment of pome fruit storage disease, and we believe that this is achievable in the foreseeable future.'

Antoine Meyer, President of Sumi Agro France, said: 'For the Sumi Agro France team, this emergency use is another important opportunity to promote Mevalone to growers and to better serve a modern and evolving agriculture responding fully to the needs of society. It represents also the strong and constructive cooperation between Eden and Sumi Agro France vis-à-vis influencers and political and administrative authorities.'

For further information contact:

Notes:

Eden Research is a technology development and commercialisation company with intellectual property and expertise in encapsulation, terpenes and environmentally friendly technologies to provide naturally occurring solutions for the global agrochemicals, animal health, and consumer product industries.

Eden's encapsulation technology harnesses the biocidal efficacy of naturally occurring chemicals produced by plants (terpenes) and can also be used with both natural and synthetic compounds to enhance their performance and ease-of-use. The technology uses yeast cells that are a by-product of numerous commercial production processes to deliver a slow release of natural compounds for agricultural and non-agricultural uses. Terpenes are already widely used in the food flavouring, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

Historically, terpenes have had limited commercial use in the agrochemical sector due to their volatility, phytotoxicity and poor solubility. Eden's platform encapsulation technology provides a unique, environmentally friendly solution to these problems and enables terpenes to be used as effective, low-risk agrochemicals.

Eden is developing these technologies through innovative research and a series of commercial production, marketing and distribution partnerships.

The Company has a number of patents and a pipeline of products at differing stages of development targeting specific areas of the global agrochemicals industry. To date, the Company has invested in the region of £13m in developing and protecting its intellectual property and seeking regulatory approval for products that rely upon the Company's technologies. Revenues earned by the Company have been modest whilst the Company has concentrated on securing patent protection for its intellectual property, gaining regulatory approvals, identifying suitable industrial partners, and entering into commercial agreements.

In May 2013, the three actives that comprise Eden's first commercial product, Mevalone, were approved as new ingredients for use in plant protection products. This represented a major milestone in the commercialisation of Eden's technology and is a significant accomplishment for any company. To illustrate this point, one should note that in all of 2013, Eden's approvals represented 3 of only 10 new active ingredients approved by the EC.

Mevalone has been authorised for sale in Kenya, Malta, Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, France, Cyprus, Albania and Portugal.

Eden was admitted to trading on AIM on 11 May 2012 and trades under the symbol EDEN.

For more information about Eden, please visit: www.edenresearch.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Eden Research plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 08:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDEN RESEARCH PLC
04:40aEDEN RESEARCH : Title France grants 120-day “emergency” authorisatio..
PU
06/13EDEN RESEARCH : Appointment of Commercial Director
AQ
06/12EDEN RESEARCH : Title Appointment of Commercial Director
PU
04/26EDEN RESEARCH : Title Italy grants “emergency use” authorisation for..
PU
04/03EDEN RESEARCH : Financial Results for Year Ended 31 December 2018
AQ
04/02EDEN RESEARCH : Title Financial Results for Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
02/21EDEN RESEARCH : Cedroz from Eastman receives EU Product Authorisation
AQ
01/16EDEN RESEARCH : Year-end trading update
AQ
01/15EDEN RESEARCH : Title Year-end trading update
PU
2018EDEN RESEARCH : Title Sipcam exercises Option for distribution
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 21,4 M
Chart EDEN RESEARCH PLC
Duration : Period :
Eden Research plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDEN RESEARCH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,35  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Michael Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lykele van der Broek Chairman
Alexander John Abrey CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
John Edmonds Manager-Research & Development
Robin James Scott Cridland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDEN RESEARCH PLC-17.20%27
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE)--.--%7 962
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%7 962
UPL19.00%6 671
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-13.77%6 613
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO68.37%5 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group