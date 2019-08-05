Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions : Named Finalist for Prestigious 2019 Content Marketing Award

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions was recently named a finalist for the 2019 Content Marketing Award for Corporate Blog by the Content Marketing Institute (CMI).



The Content Marketing Awards, produced by the Content Marketing Institute, is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.

The Commuter Benefits blog provides thought leadership on the commuter benefits industry, and insights and tips for HR professionals to attract, engage and retain the best talents. The Commuter Benefits blog also provides helpful content for commuters and serves as a go-to resource to stay up to date with the most recent news and laws related to transit benefits and commute.

"Our goal with the Commuter Benefits blog is to offer valuable insights and useful content for HR professionals and company leaders," said Kerrie LePage, Director of Marketing and Product at Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions. "I am extremely proud of this recognition."

Commuter benefits help commuters and employers save money when offered in employee benefit packages. By offering Commuter Benefits, employers can save up to 7.65 percent in payroll taxes while their employees save up to 40 percent of commuting costs by setting aside income tax-free in their paychecks. The money can be used for public transportation, rideshares and qualified parking.

More and more local and state governments are mandating commuter benefits to help the environment and relieve congestion on crowded roadways during peak travel hours. Currently, New York City, San Francisco (and several local laws in the surrounding area), Seattle and Washington, DC, have commuter benefits laws. New Jersey is the first to enact this ordinance statewide. Other regions are expected to follow in the coming years.

"As commuter benefits become more prevalent in our society, we want to help employers and employees understand how much of a positive impact they will have both financially and for the environment," LePage said. "We believe being the thought leader for commuter benefits is part of our mission to be the number one resource for commuter savings."

About Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions

Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions' mission is to make tax-free commuter benefits an essential part of employee benefits packages nationwide.

With our premier solution offerings, Commuter Check, a nationwide commuter benefits program for employers, and Wired Commute, a private label program for third party administrators, ECBS can provide a one-stop total solution experience.

We serve more than 12,000 employers representing over 1.9 million employees, including many Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies. We also maintain partnerships with over 50 national third-party administrators, more than 350 transit agencies, hundreds of bike shops, and over 5,000 parking locations.

Edenred, the global leader in payment solutions for the working world, connects 830,000 corporate clients, 47 million employee users and 1.7 million partner merchants across 46 countries. Thanks to its global technology platform, the Group managed 2.5 billion transactions in 2018, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards, and representing more than €28 billion in business volume.

Edenred's 8,500 staff are driven by a commitment to improving employees' quality of life, increasing companies' efficiency and boosting merchants' revenues. They achieve this through three business lines:

Employee Benefits (food, meals, well-being, leisure, culture and human services)

Fleet & Mobility Solutions (fuel, tolls, maintenance and business travel)

Complementary Solutions, including Corporate Payment Services (virtual payment cards, identified wire transfers and supplier payments), Incentives & Rewards (gift cards and platforms, and incentive programs), and Public Social Programs.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.

