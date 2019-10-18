Edenred : Press release – Third-quarter 2019 revenue

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: "Edenred has maintained its strong growth momentum with another double-digitincrease in revenue across all regions and all three of the Group's business lines. We are fully benefiting from our increasingly digital offering and the strength of our sales force. Continued enhancements to our global technology platform are allowing us to step up the pace of innovation so we can offer the best possible customer and user experience. This quarter, we also reaped the rewards of the good integration of the various acquisitions made over the last few months, such as Easywelfare in Italy, TRFC in the United Kingdom, and CSI in the United States. Thanks to this, we have strengthened Edenred's position as a digital leader in all of our markets."

Due to the current situation in Venezuela, the like-for-like performance and the currency effect are temporarily calculated excluding the country.

NINE-MONTH 2019 TOTAL REVENUE

(in € millions) First nine First nine % change % change months 2019 months 2018 (reported) (like-for-like) Operating revenue 1,125 953 +18.0% +14.0% Other revenue 45 37 +20.8% +22.0% Total revenue 1,170 990 +18.1% +14.3%

Nine-month 2019 total revenue: up 18.1% to €1,170 million

Total revenue amounted to €1,170 million for the first nine months of 2019, a rise of 18.1% year-on-year as reported, including a positive 5.0% scope impact and a slightly negative 1.2% currency effect. Like-for-like growth was 14.3% for the period.

For the third quarter, the Group reported total revenue of €393 million, up 20.7% as reported. This includes 13.8% like-for-like growth, positive currency and scope effects (+6.0% and +0.8%, respectively), and a virtually neutral impact (+0.1%) related to Venezuela.

Nine-month 2019 operating revenue: up 18.0% to €1,125 million

Operating revenue for the first nine months of the year came in at €1,125 million, up 18.0% as reported and up 14.0% like-for-like. Operating revenue came to €377 million for the third quarter. Reported operating revenue growth was 20.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and takes into account like-for-like growth of 13.2%, a positive 6.3% scope effect, a slightly positive 0.7% currency impact, and a virtually neutral impact related to Venezuela (+0.1%).

Following on from the results achieved in the first half of the year, Edenred delivered double-digit organic operating revenue growth in the third quarter in each of its business lines and in each of the regions in which the Group operates. This solid performance reflects the dynamism of Edenred's sales teams as well as the Group's ability to continuously enhance its portfolio and offer its clients innovative and attractive digital solutions.