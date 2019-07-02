Edenred : The half-yearly report to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2019

Regulated information

Paris, June 03, 2019

HALF-YEARLY REPORT RELATIVE TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between EDENRED and KEPLER CHEUVREUX, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June

30th 2019:

4,000 Edenred shares

9,824,200 euros

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 15 Number of executions on sell side on semester : 11 Traded volume on buy side on semester : 5,500 shares for € 242,475 Traded volume on sell side on semester : 1,500 shares for € 66,675



As a reminder

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started as of May 29, 2019:

10,000,000 euros

All information is available on the website from Investors/Shareholders section then in Permanent Regulated Information www.edenred.com