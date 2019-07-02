Edenred : The half-yearly report to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2019

Regulated information
Paris, June 03, 2019
HALF-YEARLY REPORT RELATIVE TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Under the liquidity contract entered into between EDENRED and KEPLER CHEUVREUX, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June
30th 2019:
-
4,000 Edenred shares
-
9,824,200 euros
-
-
Number of executions on buy side on semester : 15
-
Number of executions on sell side on semester : 11
-
Traded volume on buy side on semester : 5,500 shares for € 242,475
-
Traded volume on sell side on semester : 1,500 shares for € 66,675
As a reminder
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started as of May 29, 2019:
All information is available on the website from Investors/Shareholders section then in Permanent Regulated Information www.edenred.com
