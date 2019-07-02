Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Edenred    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED

(EDEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Edenred : The half-yearly report to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

Regulated information

Paris, June 03, 2019

HALF-YEARLY REPORT RELATIVE TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between EDENRED and KEPLER CHEUVREUX, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June

30th 2019:

  • 4,000 Edenred shares
  • 9,824,200 euros
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester : 15
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester : 11
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester : 5,500 shares for € 242,475
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester : 1,500 shares for € 66,675

As a reminder

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started as of May 29, 2019:

  • 10,000,000 euros

All information is available on the website from Investors/Shareholders section then in Permanent Regulated Information www.edenred.com

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 16:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDENRED
12:53pEDENRED : The half-yearly report to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2019
PU
06/26EDENRED : Capital Partners invests in Fuse Universal
PU
06/18EDENRED IS LAUNCHING ITS NEW OFFER F : Ticket Mobilité®
PU
06/14EDENRED : Dubai's DZ Design creates open-plan office for corporate firm that dou..
AQ
06/11EDENRED : Results of the 2018 dividend reinvestment plan
PU
05/30EDENRED : CSI Participating in Edenred Idealday in Support of Local Communities
AQ
05/28EDENRED : acquires Italian employee engagement platform Easy Welfare
PU
05/20EDENRED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/02EDENRED : Capital Partners participates in Fretlink's new 25 million euros fundi..
PU
04/18EDENRED : Preparatory information and documents for the 2019 Annual Shareholders..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 592 M
EBIT 2019 542 M
Net income 2019 318 M
Debt 2019 1 147 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 34,9x
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
EV / Sales2019 7,57x
EV / Sales2020 6,72x
Capitalization 10 914 M
Chart EDENRED
Duration : Period :
Edenred Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDENRED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 39,0  €
Last Close Price 45,1  €
Spread / Highest target 4,14%
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elie Du Pré de Saint Maur COO, Executive Vice President-Marketing & Strategy
Patrick Bataillard Executive Vice President-Finance
Dave Ubachs EVP-Digital & Information Technology
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDENRED40.55%12 349
WORLDPAY INC65.42%39 316
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 443
CINTAS CORPORATION42.19%24 979
TELEPERFORMANCE26.58%11 667
INTERTEK GROUP17.08%11 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About