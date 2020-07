The company, which provides meal vouches and cards, said its operating revenue in June saw a rebound after declines of 19% and 18% in April and May, respectively.

The French company also reported first-half operating revenue at 675 million euros, down 4.6% from a year-ago period, reflecting a decline in business in mid-March due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

