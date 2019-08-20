Log in
EDENRED

(EDEN)
Edenred : supplies restaurant cards to the 2,000 journalists invited to attend the G7 Summit in Biarritz

08/20/2019

Press release

August 20, 2019

Edenred supplies restaurant cards to the 2,000 journalists invited to attend the G7 Summit in Biarritz

Edenred, the world leader in payment solutions for the working world, was selected by the G7 organization team as one of the corporate philanthropists contributing to the organization of its summit in Biarritz, to be held from August 24 to 26, 2019. Some 2,000 French and international journalists covering the summit will be given an Edenred restaurant card, designed, produced and financed by the Group, which they will be able to use to eat at the event.

Inspired by the Edenred Ticket Restaurant program, the Edenred precharged card developed for the G7 will be valid for use in the evening at local restaurants affiliated with the Edenred network. A way for the G7 organization team to anchor the summit in the local economic fabric and give journalists from around the globe and summit participants the opportunity to enjoy a taste of Basque gastronomy.

The security of the device is guaranteed by Edenred, which ensures correct earmarking of expenses via its global technological platform, mirroring Ticket Restaurant and other solutions marketed by the Group (gift vouchers, fuel cards or virtual cards).

For the journalists, this exclusive scheme gives them extensive freedom to choose what they want to eat, thereby reducing food waste, in keeping with the spirit of the commitments made as part of the French Presidency of the G7 in compliance with Standard ISO 20121. In the same vein and in order to be as environmentally-friendly as possible, the cards will be collected at the end of the summit for recycling.

Throughout the summit, Edenred will also get the chance to present its social commitments in the space dedicated to highlighting the solutions put in place to make the G7 Summit an eco- responsible event, particularly in the area of the promotion of balanced nutrition.

The philanthropic agreement between Edenred and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs thus illustrates the determination to propose secure, innovative, socially and environmentally exemplary solutions to the various Biarritz Summit stakeholders.

In the words of Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred: "The Biarritz Summit will be a key moment in the French Presidency of the G7 and we know how keen the teams responsible for its organization are to make the event an outstanding showcase of France's commitment to eco-responsibility.We are therefore extremely proud to have been chosen, as a world leader in our sector, to represent the technological excellence and social

www.edenred.com | page 1/2

model of France by developing an innovative Edenred G7 restaurant card, which will benefit both journalists and restaurant owners, as well as the local economy."

▬▬

Edenred, the global leader in payment solutions for the working world, connects 830,000 corporate clients, 47 million employee users and 1.7 million partner merchants across 46 countries. Thanks to its global technology platform, the Group managed 2.5 billion transactions in 2018, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards, and representing more than €28 billion in business volume.

Edenred's 8,500 staff are driven by a commitment to improving employees' quality of life, increasing companies' efficiency and boosting merchants' revenues. They achieve this through three business lines:

  • Employee Benefits (food, meals, well-being, leisure, culture and human services)
  • Fleet & Mobility Solutions (fuel, tolls, maintenance and business travel)
  • Complementary Solutions, including Corporate Payment Services (virtual payment cards, identified wire

transfers and supplier payments), Incentives & Rewards (gift cards and platforms, and incentive programs), and Public Social Programs.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.

For more information: www.edenred.com

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

▬▬

CONTACTS

Media Relations

Investor and Shareholder Relations

Anne-Sophie Sergent

Solène Zammito

+33 (0)1 74 31 86 27

+33 (0)1 74 31 88 68

anne-sophie.sergent@edenred.com

solene.zammito@edenred.com

Matthieu Santalucia

Loïc Da Silva

+33 (0)1 74 31 87 42

+33 (0)1 74 31 87 09

matthieu.santalucia@edenred.com

loic.dasilva@edenred.com

www.edenred.com | page 2/2

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 07:56:04 UTC
