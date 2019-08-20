Press release
August 20, 2019
Edenred supplies restaurant cards to the 2,000 journalists invited to attend the G7 Summit in Biarritz
Edenred, the world leader in payment solutions for the working world, was selected by the G7 organization team as one of the corporate philanthropists contributing to the organization of its summit in Biarritz, to be held from August 24 to 26, 2019. Some 2,000 French and international journalists covering the summit will be given an Edenred restaurant card, designed, produced and financed by the Group, which they will be able to use to eat at the event.
Inspired by the Edenred Ticket Restaurant program, the Edenred precharged card developed for the G7 will be valid for use in the evening at local restaurants affiliated with the Edenred network. A way for the G7 organization team to anchor the summit in the local economic fabric and give journalists from around the globe and summit participants the opportunity to enjoy a taste of Basque gastronomy.
The security of the device is guaranteed by Edenred, which ensures correct earmarking of expenses via its global technological platform, mirroring Ticket Restaurant and other solutions marketed by the Group (gift vouchers, fuel cards or virtual cards).
For the journalists, this exclusive scheme gives them extensive freedom to choose what they want to eat, thereby reducing food waste, in keeping with the spirit of the commitments made as part of the French Presidency of the G7 in compliance with Standard ISO 20121. In the same vein and in order to be as environmentally-friendly as possible, the cards will be collected at the end of the summit for recycling.
Throughout the summit, Edenred will also get the chance to present its social commitments in the space dedicated to highlighting the solutions put in place to make the G7 Summit an eco- responsible event, particularly in the area of the promotion of balanced nutrition.
The philanthropic agreement between Edenred and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs thus illustrates the determination to propose secure, innovative, socially and environmentally exemplary solutions to the various Biarritz Summit stakeholders.
In the words of Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred: "The Biarritz Summit will be a key moment in the French Presidency of the G7 and we know how keen the teams responsible for its organization are to make the event an outstanding showcase of France's commitment to eco-responsibility.We are therefore extremely proud to have been chosen, as a world leader in our sector, to represent the technological excellence and social
model of France by developing an innovative Edenred G7 restaurant card, which will benefit both journalists and restaurant owners, as well as the local economy."
