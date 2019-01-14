Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Edenville Energy PLC       GB00B05MCJ34

EDENVILLE ENERGY PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edenville Energy : Project Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 06:24am EST

Edenville Energy plc (AIM: EDL), the company developing a coal project in southwest Tanzania, is pleased to provide its latest update on developments at the Company's Rukwa Coal Project (the 'Project').

As stated in the announcements made on 6 November 2018, 17 December 2018 and 20 December 2018 the net proceeds of the US$750,000 Initial Loan from Lind are being used by the Company for a number of purposes. This includes the purchase of a second excavator to open up the new mining area to the north of the current excavations. The Company is pleased to confirm that this second excavator has now been acquired and together with the existing excavator and four additional hired haul trucks, is in operation at the Company's Project site.

These vehicles are currently all being employed to increase the amount of material being mined from the existing pit, but the newly acquired second excavator and associated haul trucks will shortly move to the new northern mining area to begin opening this up. The mobile in-pit lighting to allow 24 hour per day operation in the existing pit has been installed, further increasing the Company's mining capacity.

As stated on 17 December 2018 the land compensation process and required regulatory documents for the northern mining area were completed and submitted by the Company to the relevant Tanzanian Government authorities. The Company is pleased to confirm that the relevant government authorities have now provided their approval and land compensation payments are being made, together with detailed delineation of the northern mining area being undertaken. The Company anticipates that mining of the new northern area will commence shortly and will provide further updates regarding progress as soon as practicable.

As announced on 20 December 2018, the Lamella clarifier water treatment plant is now fully operational and has been delivering the anticipated improvements to both water qualities in the plant process and in the return ponds, leading to increased coal processing plant productivity.

Construction of the pre-screening plant and conveyors, designed to remove the majority of coal fines before they reach the washing circuit, is now complete and the plant is now undergoing testing. Alongside this testing, further refinements are being made to the feed hopper. It is expected that the pre-screen plant will be fully integrated into the Company's washed coal production process by the end of January 2019.

Management believe that these developments, when complete, will increase that amount of washed can that can be produced from the Project and the Company looks forward to providing further updates as matters progress.

As announced on 11 December 2018, the Company intends to transition its Nominated Adviser role from Northland Capital Partners Limited to SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP. This process is progressing and a further announcement will be made as appropriate.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Edenville Energy Plc

Jeff Malaihollo - Chairman

Rufus Short - CEO

+44 (0) 20 3934 6630

Northland Capital Partners Limited

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Hignell

Gerry Beaney

Jamie Spotswood

+44 (0) 20 3861 6625

IFC Advisory

(Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe

Graham Herring

Heather Armstrong

+44 (0) 20 3934 6630

Disclaimer

Edenville Energy plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 11:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDENVILLE ENERGY PLC
06:24aEDENVILLE ENERGY : Project Update
PU
2018EDENVILLE ENERGY : Lamella Plant Operational
AQ
2018EDENVILLE ENERGY : Lamella Plant Operational
PU
2018EDENVILLE ENERGY : Project Update
AQ
2018EDENVILLE ENERGY : Plans Expansion Of Rukwa Coal Project In Tanzania
AQ
2018EDENVILLE ENERGY : Project Update
PU
2018EDENVILLE ENERGY : Nomad Status
AQ
2018EDENVILLE ENERGY : Nomad Status
PU
2018EDENVILLE ENERGY : Tanesco Re-submission
AQ
2018EDENVILLE ENERGY : Tanesco Re-submission
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends EDENVILLE ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rufus Victor Short Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Francis Anthony Malaihollo Non-Executive Chairman
Arun Kumar Srivastava Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDENVILLE ENERGY PLC3
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.06%52 720
GLENCORE1.48%52 153
COAL INDIA-3.53%20 477
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD2.55%11 205
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.01%8 133
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.