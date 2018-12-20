Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Edge Therapeutics Inc    EDGE

EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC (EDGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/20 05:42:55 pm
0.3803 USD   -2.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDGE THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. - EDGE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 05:02pm CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (“EDGE”) (NasdaqGS: EDGE) with PDS Biotechnology Corporation in a stock-for-stock transaction. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-edge/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC
05:02pEDGE THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
BU
12/01NETSCIENTIFIC : Edison issues update on NetScientific (NSCI)
AQ
11/30Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Acquisitions of APTI, ATHN, B..
PR
11/30EDGE THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
PR
11/27NETSCIENTIFIC : lifted as portfolio company PDS Biotechnology announces merger w..
AQ
11/27EDGE THERAPEUTICS : Enters into Merger Agreement with PDS Biotechnology to Form ..
AQ
11/27EDGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Mer..
BU
11/26EDGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation..
AQ
11/26EDGE THERAPEUTICS : Enters into Merger Agreement with PDS Biotechnology to Form ..
AQ
11/01EDGE THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Chart EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Edge Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian A. Leuthner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Andrew Saik Chief Financial Officer
Herbert J. Faleck Chief Medical Officer
James J. Loughlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC-95.83%12
GILEAD SCIENCES-10.39%83 050
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.06%40 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-4.06%38 351
GENMAB3.01%9 951
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC85.32%6 890
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.